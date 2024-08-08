Good One Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Suitable One Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

“Good One” is a captivating American drama film that has been making waves in the independent film circuit since its debut at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. This thought-provoking and emotionally resonant work marks the directorial debut of India Donaldson, who also wrote and produced the film.

With its nuanced exploration of family dynamics, queer identity, and the complexities of human relationships, “Good One” has quickly established itself as a must-see for cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike.

At its core, “Good One” is a story about Sam, a young queer woman navigating the intricate web of relationships between her father and his friend during a backpacking trip in the Catskills.

The film’s intimate setting and character-driven narrative provide a perfect canvas for examining themes of identity, generational differences, and the often unspoken tensions within families. As we delve deeper into the world of “Good One,” we’ll explore its release, storyline, cast, creative team, and the critical acclaim it has garnered since its premiere.

Good One Release Date:

Significant milestones in the film festival circuit have marked the journey of “Good One” to the big screen. The film made its world premiere at the prestigious 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2024.

This debut at one of the world’s most renowned independent film festivals immediately set “Good One” apart as a noteworthy addition to the year’s cinematic offerings.

Following its successful Sundance premiere, “Good One” continued to garner attention and acclaim. It was selected to screen at the New Directors/New Films Festival on April 4, 2024, further cementing its status as a standout work from an emerging filmmaker.

The film’s journey doesn’t end there. It has also been chosen to screen at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section, a significant honor that speaks to its artistic merit and international appeal.

The wait won’t be long for those eagerly awaiting the chance to see “Good One” in theaters. Metrograph Pictures, which acquired the distribution rights to the film in February 2024, has scheduled a theatrical release date of August 9, 2024, in the United States.

Good One Storyline:

“Good One” tells the story of Sam, a young queer woman who finds herself at the center of a complex emotional landscape during a backpacking trip in the Catskills. The film’s premise revolves around the tensions and clashes between Sam’s father and his friend, with Sam navigating these turbulent waters while also grappling with her identity and place within the family dynamic.

The Catskills setting provides a backdrop of natural beauty that contrasts with the characters’ internal struggles. As Sam, her father, and his friend embark on their backpacking adventure, the physical journey becomes a metaphor for the emotional terrain they must traverse.

The confined space of the wilderness forces the characters into proximity, intensifying their interactions and bringing long-simmering tensions to the surface.

Sam’s role as the “good one” – the designated nurturer and caregiver – is explored and challenged throughout the film. Her identity as a young queer woman ready to focus on her relationships and future comes into conflict with the expectations placed upon her by the older men in her life.

This tension between personal growth and familial duty forms the film’s emotional core, inviting viewers to reflect on their own experiences with family dynamics and the process of self-discovery.

Good One List of Cast Members:

“Good One” features a talented ensemble cast that brings depth and authenticity to the film’s characters:

Lily Collias as Sam

James Le Gros as Chris

Danny McCarthy as Matt

Sumaya Bouhbal as Jessie

Diana Irvine as Casey

Sam Lanier as Zach

Peter McNally as Jake

Eric Yates as Andy

Good One Creator Team:

At the helm of “Good One” is India Donaldson, making her directorial debut with this deeply personal and emotionally resonant film. Donaldson’s vision for the project extended beyond direction, as she also wrote the screenplay and served as one of the film’s producers.

Her multifaceted involvement in creating “Good One” speaks to her passion and dedication to the project, infusing it with a singular creative voice. The production of “Good One” was a collaborative effort, with several key figures contributing to its realization.

Diana Irvine, Graham Mason, and Wilson Cameron joined Donaldson as producers, bringing their expertise to ensure the film’s vision was fully realized. Wilson Cameron also served as the film’s cinematographer, capturing the natural beauty of the Catskills setting while intimately framing the characters’ emotional journeys.

In post-production, Graham Mason took on the role of editor, shaping the raw footage into a compelling narrative that has captivated audiences and critics alike. Celia Hollander composed the film’s score, an integral part of its emotional landscape, whose music helps underscore the characters’ complex relationships and internal struggles.

Where to Watch Good One?

“Good One” is set for a theatrical release on August 9, 2024, distributed by Metrograph Pictures. This release marks an exciting milestone for Metrograph Pictures, as “Good One” is their first acquisition since expanding into theatrical distribution of films.

For those eager to experience this compelling drama on the big screen, checking local theater listings closer to the release date will be the best way to find showings.

Given the film’s success at festivals and the growing anticipation for its release, “Good One” will likely be available in select theaters, particularly in major cities and art house cinemas. As with many independent films, the theatrical run may be limited, so interested viewers are encouraged to catch it early in its release.

Good One Trailer Release Date:

As of the current date, there has not been an official announcement regarding the release date for the “Good One” trailer. However, given the film’s scheduled theatrical release on August 9, 2024, it’s reasonable to expect a trailer to be released in the months leading up to this date.

Typically, film distributors release trailers a few months before the theatrical release to build anticipation and awareness. With this in mind, viewers can likely expect to see a “Good One” trailer sometime in late spring or early summer of 2024. Keep an eye on Metrograph Pictures’ official channels and film industry news outlets for updates on the trailer release.

Good One Final Words:

“Good One” represents a significant addition to the landscape of American independent cinema in 2024. With its nuanced exploration of family dynamics, queer identity, and the complexities of human relationships, the film offers a deeply personal and universally resonant story.

India Donaldson’s directorial debut has already made a strong impression on the festival circuit, garnering critical acclaim and securing prestigious screenings at Sundance, New Directors/New Films Festival, and Cannes.

As “Good One” prepares for its theatrical release on August 9, 2024, it is a testament to the power of intimate, character-driven storytelling. The film’s success thus far suggests that it will continue to spark meaningful conversations about identity, family, and the often challenging process of self-discovery.

For film enthusiasts and casual moviegoers alike, “Good One” promises to be a thought-provoking and emotionally rewarding experience long after the credits roll.