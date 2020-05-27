Good Things Come In Threes: 12 K-Pop Artists Who Brought Us Amazing Trilogies

The trilogy is a favourite format for motion pictures and books, however it’s additionally common in Ok-pop releases too — and with good purpose. Over the course of three of albums or songs, an artist can inform a narrative in three components, or do a deep-dive into an idea by exhibiting three totally different sides of it. Typically one part includes a twist that surprises you or makes you assume, however a well-conceived trilogy will tie collectively its three components, twist and all, into an overarching narrative that you’ll need to hearken to repeatedly to choose up new insights. Ok-pop has had its justifiable share of trilogies over time, and the 12 artists featured on this article have launched masterful trios of songs or albums. From three-part tales of friendship and romance, to themes masking Greek gods and explorations of youth, try the superb Ok-pop trilogies under!

1. VIXX’s “Conception”

VIXX’s 2016 album trilogy “Conception” tackles Greek mythology, taking up a special Greek deity for every album: “Zelos,” “Hades,” and “Kratos.” To embody Zelos, the god of jealousy and zeal, VIXX sings a couple of lover who’s leaving them within the title observe “Dynamite.” The dramatic, darkish idea of their subsequent title observe “Fantasy” is the personification of Hades, the lord of the underworld, and the group wrapped the trilogy up with Kratos, god of power and authority, as expressed within the forceful “The Nearer.” Dive into the trilogy with the zeal of jazzy “Dynamite”!

2. SHINee’s “Misconceptions” and “The Story of Gentle”

What higher method to comply with VIXX’s “Conceptions” than with SHINee’s “Misconceptions” trilogy? SHINee launched this trio of albums in 2013 with “The Misconceptions of You,” and its title observe “Dream Lady” is a trippy fantasy world that symbolizes misconceptions of actuality, the world, and idealized love. They adopted with a darker sound for “The Misconceptions of Me,” which featured the title observe “Why So Critical?” to present the misconceptions of SHINee’s personal desires and beliefs, earlier than releasing the compilation album “The Misconceptions of Us,” which additionally included two new songs with the title observe “Selene 6.23,” written by Jonghyun.

SHINee returned to the trilogy in 2018 with “The Story of Gentle,” a completely attractive set of EPs that exhibits the group persevering with to make music whereas dealing with the dying of member Jonghyun. It’s an unbelievable story of power and love, with soothing singles “Good Night” and “I Need You” from the “Ep. 1” and “Ep. 2” albums constructing as much as the third half’s single “Our Web page,” by which the members pay tribute to Jonghyun whereas affirming that they may carry him of their hearts whereas they continue to be collectively on their journey. A little unhappy, however largely therapeutic, this trilogy actually embodies gentle.

3. Sunmi’s “Warning”

Sunmi’s EP “Warning” featured a trilogy of separately-released singles that comprise, properly, a warning. The songs inform the story of a romance, however they had been launched in reverse order, starting with the tip of the connection. In “Gashina,” Sunmi watches a lover stroll away from her, lamenting the breakup however asserting that she is going to “reside like a flower” and bloom. In “Heroine,” the singer is aware of that the connection goes to have a tragic ending for her, however tells her lover to do as they please; she’ll keep it up till the tip as a result of “the present should go on.” Lastly, within the prequel “Siren,” Sunmi warns somebody to remain away and never harbor romanticized fantasies about her: she is harmful. Begin from “Siren” to look at the story unfold from its starting:

4. MONSTA X’s “The Clan”

MONSTA X’s epic trilogy “The Clan” consists of three EPs: “Misplaced,” “Responsible,” and “The Last Chapter” (which, though the third a part of the trilogy, is definitely labeled as “Pt. 2.5”) Their cinematic trio of music movies follows the members as they escape varied entrapments: within the dystopian world of “All In,” the fellows present their robust bond whereas standing as much as injustice. In “Fighter” they’re hostages in a mysterious, trippy hospital and should work collectively to flee. “Lovely” presents a barely totally different interpretation of the identical theme: the MV is extra elegant and splendid, however the members are nonetheless trapped: this time, seemingly, by their very own private weaknesses. The group ties the trilogy along with a visible motif: the repeated picture of purple flowers and a mysterious liquid that’s extracted from the blossoms. Begin this cinematic journey with “All In”!

5. GFRIEND’s faculty idea

GFRIEND started their careers with a school-themed trilogy, beginning with their debut observe “Glass Bead,” by which they gentle up varied faculty settings with their vivid choreography. The ladies adopted this up with the extra assertive, however equally cheerful, “Me Gustas Tu,” with an MV that exhibits them having enjoyable open air on a summer time journey. Lastly, they wrapped up the collection with the marginally moodier “Tough,” which exhibits the members on the finish of a college yr, reflecting again on the recollections they’ve made. This trilogy is filled with the nice and cozy power of youth!

6. GOT7’s “Flight Log”

The installments of GOT7’s “Flight Log” trilogy are aptly named “Departure,” “Turbulence,” and “Arrival,” and the intricate storyline traced in these three albums has been the topic of a lot fan evaluation! Fittingly, idol-actor member Jinyoung is the protagonist of the narrative, which begins with a automotive crash within the trailer for “Departure.” The following journey by means of the music movies for “Fly,” “Arduous Carry,” and By no means Ever” follows Jinyoung within the aftermath, as he’s proven mendacity in a hospital mattress and trapped in a glass field. The collection is tied along with a number of symbols: levitation, lush inexperienced vegetation, and the picture of a blue chicken. Is Jinyoung the only real survivor? Or is he the member who died within the story? Watch the trilogy to determine for your self!

7. SEVENTEEN’s boyhood idea

SEVENTEEN kicked off their boyhood trilogy with their debut observe “Adore U,” a cool journey by means of the story of a boy who begins falling for a woman, with candy lyrics about how he desires to study every part about her. The group adopted up with a college idea for the hit observe “Mansae” after which had some rebellious enjoyable within the MV for “Fairly U,” each of which function confessions of emotions. “Fairly U” is softer than its previous songs, however is a extra assured tackle the theme of younger, boyish romance!

8. Lovelyz’s youth idea

Lovelyz debuted with an idea of youthful femininity that shaped a trilogy, exhibiting a extra mature aspect in every progressive single of the three. “Sweet Jelly Love” showcased their vivid vocals in a college setting stuffed with colourful candies. In their subsequent launch “Hello~,” the Lovelyz members confirmed off an older aura, singing in softly lit rooms with florals and frilled outfits. Lastly, “A-Choo” introduced again the varsity woman uniforms of “Sweet Jelly Love,” however the stronger vocals and extra highly effective dance strikes present that that is positively a extra mature Lovelyz than we noticed at first of the trilogy!

9. BTS’s faculty, “The Most Lovely Second in Life,” and “Love Your self”

BTS has launched a trio of trilogies, starting with their debut “faculty trilogy” that handled youthful matters comparable to following your desires, within the first and second title tracks “No Extra Dream” and “N.O,” and love, within the remaining observe “Boy in Luv.” They took up the idea of youth once more in 2015 with the masterful trilogy “The Most Lovely Second in Life,” by which they illustrated how youth is concurrently a time of difficulties and errors, but additionally stuffed with prospects. The title tracks “I Want U” and “Run” emphasised the darker aspect of youth, whereas the third a part of the album included the wistful “Save Me” and resolved to “set every part on hearth” in the rebellious “Hearth.”

Lastly, BTS’s most up-to-date trilogy “Love Your self” explores totally different aspects of affection. As befits an album titled “Love Your self: Her,” the primary single “DNA” is about falling right into a love that seems like destiny. The twist on this trilogy comes within the center album, “Love Your self: Tear,” which options darker tracks: its lead single “Pretend Love” is about realizing that one has misplaced oneself within the midst of a romance — which suggests, after all, that the love is untenable. However the boys emerge stronger and extra positive of themselves in “Love Your self: Reply,” which presents the “reply” of self-love, particularly within the lead single “IDOL.” Take a look at “DNA” under, or go again to the very starting with “Serendipity” — the intro tracks are equally necessary to this trilogy’s story!

10. Pink Velvet’s “The ReVe Pageant”

“ReVe” stands for Pink Velvet, but it surely additionally means “dream” in French — which is the proper phrase to explain this trilogy. It actually is a pageant, starting with the “Day 1” EP and its whimsical carnival music video for “Zimzalabim” earlier than transitioning to the tamer, summery “Umpah Umpah” in “Day 2.” In the “Finale” compilation album, Pink Velvet exhibits their mastery of the trilogy kind by providing one thing surprising and totally different, but nonetheless within the fantasy theme: “Psycho” options a darkish and mysterious idea, however with the identical dreamy high quality that was pervasive within the first two components of the collection. Dive into “The ReVe Pageant” with “Zimzalabim”:

11. BTOB’s ballad trilogy

No group does ballads fairly like BTOB, and fortunately they gifted us with a whole trilogy of easy, soothing tracks! The trilogy started in 2015 with “It’s Okay” after which “Method Again Dwelling,” each of which had been accompanied by MVs that showcased the boys’ appearing expertise with storylines about combating by means of hardships. The ultimate ballad, “Bear in mind That,” is barely extra uplifting, and options a fantastically contemplative music video that brings the trilogy to an in depth on a reflective be aware. Few teams might pull off a dance model of a ballad, however try the one for “It’s Okay”:

12. TXT’s “The Dream Chapter”

TXT’s “The Dream Chapter: STAR” tells a narrative of youthful friendships, which is manifested within the infectious power of title observe “Crown.” The follow-up album, “The Dream Chapter: MAGIC,” builds off of the primary by tracing the journey of these mates on varied adventures — however its tracks, just like the hit single “Run Away,” present a distinctively extra dream-like high quality than “STAR.” Lastly, TXT’s most up-to-date mini-album, “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” presents a darker twist from the earlier two installments. In its title observe “Can’t You See Me?,” the boys are nonetheless hanging out and laughing collectively, however there’s a extra sinister feeling of loneliness beneath the floor, as the fellows sing “my mates don’t perceive me anymore” and have a meals battle with pink fruits that look suspiciously like blood. It’s an surprising but efficient finish to the profitable trilogy!

Hey Soompiers, which of those trilogies is your favourite? Rumor has it that BLACKPINK will even be releasing a three-step comeback quickly, too! Inform us your ideas within the feedback!

