‘Good Women’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

NBC has renewed the dramedy sequence “Good Women” for a fourth season, Variety has discovered completely.

The information comes after the present’s third season was minimize brief by the coronavirus pandemic, which pressured many productions to fall wanting their episode orders after manufacturing was suspended throughout the board. Thus Season Three of the present solely consisted of 11 episodes, with the finale airing on Might 3.

The sequence has averaged a 0.9 ranking in adults 18-49 and three.4 million viewers general within the Nielsen Reside+7 scores. It has carried out properly in multi-platform viewing, with the primary two seasons at present out there on Netflix.

It stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman together with Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard. Jenna Bans and Invoice Krebs write and government produce. Michael Weaver directs and government produces, with Mark Wilding additionally government producing. Common Tv is the studio.

NBC gave out plenty of high-profile renewals this season. All three of the “Chicago” exhibits and “Regulation & Order: SVU” had been picked up for three extra seasons every as a part of producer Dick Wolf’s new deal at Common Tv. Likewise, medical drama “New Amsterdam” was additionally renewed for three extra seasons. NBC’s breakout hit “This Is Us” had beforehand been renewed for three extra seasons, with the primary of these airing this 12 months.

NBC has additionally already renewed the comedies “Brooklyn 9-9” and “Superstore.” Exhibits nonetheless awaiting phrase on new seasons are “Good Concord,” “Manifest,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Indebted.”

Freshman drama “Bluff Metropolis Regulation” was not picked up for any further episodes past its preliminary order and isn’t anticipated to return, whereas the comedy “Sunnyside” was moved off the schedule early in its run and is canceled. “The Good Place,” the revival of “Will & Grace,” and “Blindspot” all ended this season. “Council of Dads” didn’t begin airing till March so a choice on its renewal probabilities will probably be made at a later date.