Goodbye and final break of Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari: the 8 luxury cars from his collection that he put up for sale

Sebastian Vettel put the Ferraris from his personal collection up for sale.

After seven seasons in Ferrari, everything indicates that the German pilot Sebastian Vettel does not want to have any kind of link with the Scuderia. Shortly after starting your cycle with Aston Martin and its sixteenth season the Formula 1, the four-time world champion has decided to put on sale several luxury cars from his collection, including five from the Italian brand.

Vettel, a renowned sports car collector, decided to get rid of some of his jewels and among them are some models from his former team: LaFerrari 2016, Enzo 2004, F50 1996, F12tdf 2016 and a Ferrari 458 Speciale 2015. It has also included two Mercedes-Benzes and a BMW.

The publication of these copies that belong to the German pilot corresponds to the British company Tom Hartley Jnr, a dealer specializing in high-end cars, which has announced all these machines as a novelty in its catalog.

“We are delighted to be able to share with you some of our latest acquisitions, all direct from the collection of the four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel. All these cars are located, registered and registered in Switzerland”, They wrote in the publication, which also has a short description of each piece.

They are not ordinary vehicles. Some even have special details, like embroidered Vettel logo on the headrestsas they were specially designed for him. And while the reasons for the sale were not disclosed, as reported by the agency DPA, just coincides with his departure from the Scuderia.

After disputing 118 races, in which he achieved with 14 wins and 12 poles, the stage of the German pilot of 33 years at prancing Horse It ended. Vettel you already have your mind set on Aston Martin (ex Racing Point) and has even already been seen by the factory Silverstone. From there he will seek to return to his best version to return to privileged positions in the highest category of motorsport.

THE PHOTOS OF SEBASTIAN VETTEL’S CARS FOR SALE

Ferrari LaFerrari 2016

tomhartleyjunior

Ferrari Enzo 2004

tomhartleyjunior

Ferrari F50 1996

tomhartleyjunior

Ferrari F12tdf 2016

tomhartleyjunior

Ferrari 458 Speciale 2015

tomhartleyjunior

BMW Z8 Roaster 2002

tomhartleyjunior

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Gullwing 2010

tomhartleyjunior

Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG ‘Black Series’ 2009

tomhartleyjunior

