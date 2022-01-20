Goodbye message? Alan Velasco was moved after his brilliant game in Independiente

Although it was a friendly match for the summer international tournament, Alan Velasco would have had the dream farewell of Independiente, since it shone in the triumph of the Red by 3-1 against Talleres de Córdoba. The 19-year-old, who scored two goals, provided an assist and had an opponent sent off, would have one foot in Dallas FC of MLS in the United States.

Due to the delicate economic situation that Independiente is going through, the leadership would be about to part with its last jewel that had renewed its bond until 2023 and has a $23 million buyout clause. The offer from the North American club for the pass would have been $7.5 million and before the panorama of the entity of Avellaneda, the board of directors would have given the go-ahead for him to emigrate. If the operation is confirmed, it will be a good income for the club’s coffers and the possibility of rearranging its finances. Also to be able to capture incorporations in the face of this eventual departure of Velasco, which would be added to that of Silvio Romero, which went on loan to Fortaleza in Brazil.

Alan shined in the match against Cordoba. He first attended the Colombian Andres Roa who achieved partial equality; then he scored a double thanks to both pressures in the rival field and after being enabled by Gaston Togni Y Charles Benavidez. The first goal was the most beautiful because it left the goalkeeper and a defender in the way with a subtle touch. In the second he defined entering the area.

One of the celebrations ended inside the arch

The 19-year-old boy was unbalanced on the La Plata night and when he set out to score his third goal and the fourth of the Red, was brought down for a foul Julian Malatini, who was expelled.

After the match, Velasco spoke with ESPN and he was moved by the possible dismissal: “Regarding what is being talked about, I am focused here, in Independiente. I’ve been there since I was nine years old and they are strange sensations that come across me because it’s a lifetime And if something has to be given, hopefully it will be the best for me and for the club, which will always be in my heart”.

“Whenever I had to wear the shirt I tried to give my best. If it is that I have to leave I am grateful to the fan. If I couldn’t do it out there, I want you to know that it wasn’t with bad intentions”, he concluded.

Regarding the team’s performance, Alan said: “The team did a great job and the result showed it. It is our second game and in the preseason we did not play soccer because we focused on physical preparation. The team is finding the idea that the coach wants and that is important for everyone”.

With his two goals against the T, the Velasco boy came to ten scores with the Red where also add eleven assists in 70 games. It was the first victory in the era of Eduardo Dominguez as coach of Independiente, who could not be present tonight due to having presented symptoms of COVID-19 and for a preventive issue watched the triumph of his team on television.

