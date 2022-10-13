Goodbye Office. Hello, Microsoft 365: the company wants to bury this name after more than 32 years

Ignite’s annual event has left interesting news within the Microsoft ecosystem. However, perhaps the most striking has to do with its Office package. And it is that the firm is still in the process of removing his name from its list of services. Proof of this is his last movement. And it is that the Office app will soon be removed from the respective app storesboth on mobile phones and computers, being replaced by Microsoft 365.

These changes will also be reflected on the Office web, which the domain will also redirect to Microsoft365.com, accompanied by visual and interface improvements. In this way, a change of era arrives for Microsoft after having used the Office nomenclature for more than 32 years.

Microsoft 365 arrives with visual changes and improvements

The Office app in the Microsoft Store and on mobile devices, which is used for work, educational and user environments, will soon cease to exist, being replaced by Microsoft 365, a brand that the company has been promoting for a few years. This withdrawal will be accompanied by a new logo change, visual improvements and interface changes of this new application.

In addition to this, Office.com will be redirected to Microsoft365.com, and its operation will be identical, although with the visual changes mentioned. Users should also not worry about their saved files, since everything will remain intact depending on the company.

The changes will start to show during the next month of November. They will come to the web first, while the changes to the Office app for Windows and mobile will arrive in January 2023. As for the app, nothing will have to be done, since it will receive an update with all these improvements.

In this way, users who access the Microsoft 365 app, as well as on the web, will be able to use the tools of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and others as usual, and in one place.

In addition to the new visual aspect, the company has also described some of the improvements that will come to Microsoft 365. Among them we find new templates to create content, new applications module, Microsoft 365 subscription management, personalized feed that will highlight the content of the users you work with, personalized labels to differentiate the content, and a personalized section to find all our content.

While the intent is to continue to grow the Microsoft 365 brand, Office won’t go away completely yet. And it is that the company will continue to offer ways to obtain its tools through one-time purchases of its apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. This can be done from the versions of Office 2021 and Office LTSC.

More information | microsoft