Goodbye Pranab da … Former President Pranab Mukherjee merged in Panchatatva, last rites with state honors

Pranab Mukherjee Last Rites: The former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee was cremated on Tuesday with full state honors at the crematorium on Lodhi Road. Pranab Mukherjee was also given a military farewell earlier. Guidelines related to corona virus were also followed during the funeral. The family and relatives of Pranab Mukherjee should be present there during the PPE kit. Pranab Mukherjee died a day earlier at the age of 84. Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital from 10 August. A 7-day national mourning has been announced in the country on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Also Read – Goodbye Pranab da: Prime Minister and President arrived in last farewell, other celebrities were also present, see emotional photos

Delhi: The last rites of former president #PranabMukherjee being performed at Lodhi crematorium, by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. pic.twitter.com/1asOyutbPV Also Read – Bollywood too shocked by the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, from Kangana to Ajay Devgan expressed grief – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020 Also Read – Ram Vilas Paswan paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee- Why did the NDA support him in becoming President

Earlier, several dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chiefs of the three armies, on Tuesday paid their last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee and paid tribute to him.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg today. pic.twitter.com/RzYzQCI24P – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

The body of the former president was brought to his official residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, where dignitaries paid tribute to him.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/xWQmb2HP0L – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Defense Chairman General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwane, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadoria, Navy Chief Karambir Singh and other prominent personalities also paid tribute to Mukherjee.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/v504A5vuqo – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP President JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Harsh Vardhan, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja also visited the late leader and paid tribute to him. Granted The central government has announced a seven-day state mourning on the death of the former president from 31 August to 6 September.

Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/th4cz9emom – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Please tell that Pranav Mukherjee was the 13th President of the country from 2012 to 2017. A longtime leader of the Congress, Mukherjee has also been a seven-time MP. In 2019, the BJP-led Central Government honored him with the country’s highest civilian honor ‘Bharat Ratna’. Born in West Bengal, this politician was called a walking ‘Encyclopaedia’ and everyone was admired for his memory ability, sharp intellect and deep understanding of issues.

#WATCH Delhi: Former President #PranabMukherjee laid to rest with full military honors. His last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium today, under restrictions for # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/VbwzZG1xX9 – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Mukherjee was the only leader of India who, despite not being the Prime Minister of the country, remained the leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also the leader of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha between 1980 and 1985.