Goodbye Pranab da: Prime Minister and President arrived in last farewell, other celebrities were also present, see the emotional pictures

new Delhi: Former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last yesterday. He was hospitalized for a long time. During this, many celebrities and politicians of the country paid tribute to him. Today, preparations are going on for his last farewell on 10 Rajaji Marg. Meanwhile, many politicians arrived to pay tribute to Pranab da. Opposition, everyone was seen in a queue paying tribute to Pranab da. During this time the country's President, Prime Minister, Military Chief, Chief Minister and many politicians of the opposition also appeared.

During this, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, heads of the three armies, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Om Birla, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Vice President Vankaiya Naidu, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Dr. Harshvardhan, Ghulam Nabi Azad etc. Many big politicians and most officers of the army reached 10 Rajaji Marg to pay tribute.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/xWQmb2HP0L
– ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg today. pic.twitter.com/RzYzQCI24P – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/0qAxqS47iM – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee, at his residence. pic.twitter.com/taBaLT9gTM – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/le8bPPUlcH – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/elBINj1nY0 – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/P3cACUGOye – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President J P Nadda pays homage to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/f0xYHByNB3 – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/Ogc9f1jp3T – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI leader D Raja pay last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/rVLI3sYxoP – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

The pictures here are so touching that one can get a sense of Pranab da’s personality. There have been very few such politicians in the country, who have been respected by people of every political party. In political circles, Pranab Mukherjee is called Pranab da. Because he belongs to West Bengal and elder brother or respected is called Dada in Bengal. In such a situation, Pranab Mukherjee became famous as Pranab da.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/v504A5vuqo – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/th4cz9emom – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/cdL4chUQ5z – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/2iECjYDqyp – ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

In the image of an honest president with a skilled politician, Pranab da discharged all his responsibilities with full devotion. After the news of Pranab da’s death came out, the entire social media was filled with the sorrows of his loved ones. Everyone shared their memories. During this, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the former president.