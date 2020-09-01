Entertainment

Goodbye Pranab da: Prime Minister and President arrived in last farewell, other celebrities were also present, see the emotional pictures

September 1, 2020
4 Min Read

new Delhi: Former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last yesterday. He was hospitalized for a long time. During this, many celebrities and politicians of the country paid tribute to him. Today, preparations are going on for his last farewell on 10 Rajaji Marg. Meanwhile, many politicians arrived to pay tribute to Pranab da. Opposition, everyone was seen in a queue paying tribute to Pranab da. During this time the country’s President, Prime Minister, Military Chief, Chief Minister and many politicians of the opposition also appeared. Also Read – Bollywood too shocked by the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, from Kangana to Ajay Devgan expressed grief

During this, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, heads of the three armies, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Om Birla, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Vice President Vankaiya Naidu, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Dr. Harshvardhan, Ghulam Nabi Azad etc. Many big politicians and most officers of the army reached 10 Rajaji Marg to pay tribute. Also Read – Danger player Akshay Kumar shared the trailer, ‘Into the Wild’ will be real fun

The pictures here are so touching that one can get a sense of Pranab da’s personality. There have been very few such politicians in the country, who have been respected by people of every political party. In political circles, Pranab Mukherjee is called Pranab da. Because he belongs to West Bengal and elder brother or respected is called Dada in Bengal. In such a situation, Pranab Mukherjee became famous as Pranab da.

In the image of an honest president with a skilled politician, Pranab da discharged all his responsibilities with full devotion. After the news of Pranab da’s death came out, the entire social media was filled with the sorrows of his loved ones. Everyone shared their memories. During this, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the former president.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment