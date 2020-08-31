Goodbye Pranab Mukherjee: President who could not become Prime Minister

New Delhi: Pranab Mukherjee, who has a keen grip on the pulse of Indian politics, will be remembered as a person who could have been the Prime Minister of the country, but eventually his political journey ended up reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan. There was a time in the political life of Pranab Mukherjee, the son of ‘Gudri ke Lal’ Dharti, when he climbed the political staircase in the Congress party, he had reached very close to this top post but in his luck he was named as the first citizen of the country. It was written to be written. Also Read – Breaking News: ‘Bharat Ratna’ Pranab Mukherjee is no more, breathed his last at hospital at the age of 84

For decades, the 13th President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, died on Monday in a hospital here, who was a Congress troubleshooter and is considered among the most respected politicians in the country. Mukherjee, who has been in public life for five decades, was ill for the last few days. On Monday evening, he breathed his last at Army's Research and Referral Hospital in the capital Delhi. He was 84 years old.

He remained connected with the public till the last moments. "Citizen Mukherjee" reported to the world using Twitter on August 10 that he had been infected with Kovid-19. This was his last post and his last words to the public. Mukherjee often used Twitter to express his condolences on the demise of leaders or acquaintances or to convey his greetings to people on special occasions like festivals and festivals or birthdays.

Born in West Bengal, this politician has many important achievements that make him different from others. He was an ‘Encyclopedia’ on the go and everyone was admired for his memory ability, sharp intellect and deep understanding of issues. In 1982, he became the youngest Finance Minister of India. He was 47 then. Later he also served as Foreign Minister, Defense Minister and Finance and Commerce Minister. He was the first President of India who reached this top Constitutional post, beautifying so many posts. He worked with Prime Ministers like Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. This was the reason that decade after decade he went on to emerge as the most reliable face of the Congress.

Mukherjee was the only leader of India who, despite not being the Prime Minister of the country, remained the leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also the leader of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha between 1980 and 1985. In his remarkable political journey, he achieved many other achievements. His political journey began in 1969 by becoming a Rajya Sabha member as a candidate of the Bangla Congress. Later, the Bangla Congress was merged with the Congress.

When Mukherjee became the President of the country in 2012, at that time he was representing 24 of the total 39 ministerial groups as Union Minister. During the years 2004 to 2012, he chaired 95 ministerial groups. In political circles, Mukherjee was identified as a leader with the ability to build consensus, who built a relationship of trust with leaders of all political parties, which was also useful during his election to the presidency. His political journey was very grand which was completed by reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan. But he did not have any luck in sitting on the Prime Minister’s chair. However, he had openly expressed his desire about this.

In his book “The Coalition Years”, Mukherjee admitted that in May 2004, when Congress President Sonia Gandhi refused to become Prime Minister, she hoped that she would get the post. He wrote, “He (Sonia) finally put forward the name of Dr. Manmohan Singh as his choice and he accepted it. At that time, everyone expected that I would be the next choice as Prime Minister after Sonia Gandhi refused. “Mukherjee had admitted that in the initial phase he joined Manmohan Singh’s cabinet under him. But he later agreed to the request of Sonia Gandhi.

From the years of turmoil of the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government that began in 2004 until he became the President on 25 July 2012, he remained a troubleshooter of the government. Born on 11 December 1935 in Mirati village of Birbhum district of West Bengal, Mukherjee got his early life’s life from his freedom fighter parents. His father was a Congress leader who faced extreme economic woes. He also went to jail several times for his role in the freedom movement.

Despite being in the corridors of power, Mukherjee never forgot his roots. This was the reason that even after becoming President, he used to visit his village at the time of Durga Puja. Photographs of him dressed in traditional dhoti while minister and president often attracted public attention. In 2015, his wife Shubhra Mukherjee left him. Pranav da has two sons and a daughter in his family. During Mukherjee’s presidency, his daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee often accompanied him during important events. His son Abhijeet Mukherjee also became an MP. However, he had to face defeat in the last election.

Mukherjee, who was a member of the Rajya Sabha five times and twice the Lok Sabha, was one of the longest serving MPs as an MP. He became a member of the Congress Parliamentary Party after the Bangla Congress merged with the Congress in 1971. Although he decorated various posts in the government, but for the first time in the year 2004, he got the privilege of reaching the Lok Sabha. He became a member of Lok Sabha by winning elections from Jangipur parliamentary seat of West Bengal. However, before this, he had to face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections twice. He lost the elections from Malda in 1977 and Bolpur parliamentary constituency in 1980.

Mukherjee, who is deeply aware of the political history and governance of post-independence India, was a major figure who gave dimension to India’s development and participated in it. Before becoming President, he was a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest policy-making unit of the Congress for 23 years. During this time he also played the role of a troubleshooter for the party. His meeting with Henry Kissinger in 2004 gave a new dimension to the strategic agreements between India and America. In 2005, when he was the Defense Minister of India, a new draft for Indo-US defense relations was signed.

During Manmohan Singh’s tenure from 2004 to 2012, he played an important role in important decisions like Right to Information, Food Security, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the establishment of Metro Rail Project. He is remembered in Indian politics as a prominent architect of the post-Congress era. He also played an active role in mobilizing external support for the United Front governments led by the then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and later Indra Kumar Gujral. Congress also supported these governments.

His political life was that of a dedicated Congress worker. The period from 1987 to 1988 was when he remained out of the party. In 2018, a year after completing his term as President, there was a lot of controversy over Mukherjee going to Nagpur, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and giving a concluding speech there. He was later awarded the “Bharat Ratna”, the highest civilian honor of the country in 2019 by the BJP-led central government. There was a lot of discussion in political circles about this.

Even as President, he left an indelible mark. During this time, he took a strict stand on mercy petitions. 34 mercy petitions came in front of him and he rejected 30 of them. Mukherjee, who has made himself known as the President of the people, will also be remembered for the steps taken to take the Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the public. He opened its gates to the public and also built a museum. With his death, the country lost a keen intellectual with a keen interest in history, international relations and parliamentary processes. Not only this, along with him another eyewitness who has been witness to the story of India’s development and its rise for decades has gone from our midst.