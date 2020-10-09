Goodbye Ram Vilas Paswan: Paswan considered poverty very well, no one was hungry, so he brought this scheme

Patna: The founder of Lok Janshakti Party and Union Minister Ram Nilas Paswan is no longer among us. Information about his death was tweeted by his son Chirag Paswan. It is said that one who has lived hunger can understand hunger and hunger. Ram Vilas Paswan was like this. Paswan comes among those leaders of the country who have decided to take Arsh off the floor on their own. Born in a poor Dalit family, Ram Vilas Paswan had the will power which brought him to the list of top leaders. Paswan always talked about the poor and the backward. During the pandemic in the country, poor people and ration card holders had to go through food related problems. For this reason, One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme was implemented. Ram Vilas Paswan has an important role in implementing this scheme. Also Read – Goodbye Ram Vilas Paswan: Unique leaders of Dalits, who were very friendly with many specialties, also had good relations with opposition

Actually, credit goes to Paswan for implementing the One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme in the entire country in a planned and procedural manner. He thought that the implementation of this scheme would change the picture of the country. Every poor will get its benefits and due to its implementation, no one will sleep hungry in the country. Something similar happened. One Nation One Ration Card proved to be a historic decision. The workers who were migrating during the pandemic throughout the country were no longer worried about their food. Ration card holders in every corner of the country picked up rations and filled their stomachs.

Explain that to implement this scheme in the whole country, Ram Vilas Paswan worked hard so that the benefit of this scheme could be extended to every poor. The parameters of this scheme were implemented by Paswan on 31 March 2021 across the country. The scheme started on 1 January 2020 under the leadership of Ram Vilas Paswan. In the initial phase, it was implemented in 12 states of the country. At the same time, on March 31, it was implemented in the whole country.

Explain that under this scheme, the central government is providing food grains to 81 crore people at low prices. Through the Public Distribution Ration System, rice is being distributed from the ration shop at the rate of Rs 3 per kg and wheat at the rate of Rs 2 per kg and coarse grains at the rate of Re 1 per kg.