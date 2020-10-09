Goodbye Ram Vilas Paswan: Unique leaders of Dalits, who have a good relationship with the opposition, with many specialties.

new Delhi: ‘The person you are supporting in politics may forget you, but if you attack a group, they will never forget and never forgive’ Ramvilas Paswan said during an informal banquet of various and opposite-minded parties. When asked about the secret of their good relations with This root of Paswan’s political ideology reflects the personality of the important Dalit leader of the country, who himself could never become King (Prime Minister), but in his long career of more than five decades, he made many people sit in the top chair and as they descended Saw it too. The popular Dalit leader died in a hospital in Delhi on Thursday evening at the age of 74. Recently he had a heart operation. Also Read – Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan dies, son Chirag Paswan tweeted

Paswan was always confident in making friends, investing in relationships and sometimes saw himself as a strongman of relations among the quarreling alliance partners. Leaving police job in politics, Paswan entered the election field in 1969 on behalf of the Anti-Congress Front and was elected MLA for the first time. From the beginning of the land, many socialist parties, while holding various positions, became bored with the important Dalit leaders of the country with their nature changing with the times. Born in 1946 in Khagaria, Bihar, Paswan was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and was currently a member of the Rajya Sabha. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: LJP released list of 42 candidates, tickets to Rameshwar Chaurasi

Chaudhary Charan Singh-led Lok Dal had JD (U) KK with Paswan for years. C. Tyagi calls him a socialist worker for more than 45 years. He says that the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) did an important job of uniting the Dalits in northern India and continued to be their voice as they went. With the death of Paswan, the life of another important socialist leader of the people’s movement in protest against the Emergency imposed in 1975-77 was blocked. He used to recite poems with great love, which had a political and social message, many were written on his own. Paswan was a minister of important departments in the VP Singh government, which came to power in 1989 and was instrumental in implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission on reservation for Other Backward Classes, in which political equations in Hindi-speaking states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Reversed forever. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress released first list of 21 candidates of Bihar, see list

There was also a special attraction in Paswan’s personality that the party and alliances, irrespective of their ideology, have always had a cordial relationship with everyone. Alam has been that Paswan, who started a political career from the anti-Congress movement, was swayed by both Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sonia Gandhi. While he was a minister in the Vajpayee-led NDA government, he was also a member of the cabinet in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and he was an important part of the Union Cabinet since 2014 till the time of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly, he had parted ways with the Vajpayee government due to differences with the saffron party, during which he had left no stone unturned in chanting the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, but in May 2014, Modi’s leadership After joining the NDA government, he became a confidant of the Prime Minister, especially on Dalit issues.

During the first two decades of his political career, Paswan was a bitter critic of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. But gradually he took a soft approach and always said that Hindutva organization needs to change its image for Dalits. He was very supportive of the work done by Prime Minister Modi in the interest of Dalits and used to criticize those who criticized the government on this issue. Critics often called him a ‘meteorologist’ because of his tendency to mingle like salt in water with the coalition coming to power at the center.