Goodbye to Neymar: the secret plot about how PSG fired the most expensive player in its history and the key role of Mbappé

Neymar Sr. went from perplexity to resignation. The communication was in Portuguese and Luis Campos, the new sports director of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), told him just a few hours ago that his son, at the time the most expensive contract in the club’s history, will not be taken into account for next season at the main campus.

For Neymar not only PSG paid 222 million euros (number ordered by the then director of Barcelona Football, Raúl Sanlehí, a believer in cabals) in 2017, but had to deposit the entire termination clause at the headquarters of the Spanish Federation because the Catalan club did not want to transfer it, after a war of nerves lasting several days that included a famous volunteer phrase from his then-partner Gerard Piqué on social media: “He stays.”

The pleas of his friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez were worth nothing then, with whom he composed the famous Trident with which Barcelona won the 2015 Champions League in Berlin with Luis Enrique on the substitute bench and which served for a Josep María Bartomeu will win the elections at the club despite the questioning of her management.

Neymar was subjugated by the Qatari petrodollars that continue to support PSG to the point that Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish Football League (LPF) has just sued the Parisian club for allegedly not abiding by the Financial Fair Play regulations from UEFA and continues to hire players despite not letting go of the figures.

But not only the money weighed in the departure of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG but the idea that the shadow of Messi was projected on his growth and that next to the Argentine crack he would never reach the Ballon d’Or as the best player in the world, and that, instead, being the image of Qatar in the next World Cup 2022, things would be different.

But nothing went as he thought and in five seasons, the club invested fortunes in stars but for various reasons, could never win a Champions League, not even when his friend Messi and Sergio Ramos arrived at the beginning of last season to complement the rise of Kylian Mbappé. In fact, between the French and the Argentine, the 30-year-old Brazilian had little room left to function and was never able to achieve regularity either, with permanent injuries and suspensions.

If at the end of the current season he performed at a good level, Until January 2022, Neymar had only played 130 games out of 245 for his team. A permanent party, of the fifty games last season, he played 28, just over half.

Even so, Neymar’s departure from PSG can be read in terms of Mbappé’s rise. Everything began to take shape between Thursday May 19 and Friday May 20, when finally, the two envoys of the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and the Argentine Luis Ferrer -close to his family and who made him a partner of Sarmiento de Junín- convinced him not to go to Real Madrid (which in total paid him more) after two hellish months in which the young striker suffered all kinds of pressure, such as calls from former French president Nikolas Sarkozy , and the current one, Emmanuel Macron, so that he would stay.

“President, thank you for everything but I decided to stay at PSG,” Mbappé briefly wrote to the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, who replied “good luck to you”, surprised, after having withdrawn from the fight to get the Norwegian Erling Haaland to bet everything on the Frenchman, who was presented in all pomp on Saturday May 21 at the Parc des Princes on the occasion of PSG’s league match.

Mbappé would have put conditions to stay at PSG, beyond the economic ones

Of course The agreement that Mbappé reached with PSG was not only economic. The young soccer player, who also speaks perfect Spanish and who has a strange balance to the point that Jorge Valdano commented that when he was able to talk with him “he seemed like a forty-year-old guy”, he imposed other conditions and clarified to the leaders that what he wants is win important things. “I want titles,” he told them.

So it was that he explained that he wanted another project, starting with the sports director, with the departure of the Brazilian Leonardo de Araujo (already replaced by his friend Luis Campos) and continuing with the coach, so that in these hours, Mauricio Pochettino is negotiating his compensation which would be around 15 million euros. PSG were unsuccessful in tempting the manager who really wanted the striker, who was none other than Zinedine Zidane, but Zinedine Zidane always made it clear that his purpose is to wait until the World Cup is over to replace his former teammate Didier Deschamps in the French team. That is why they will finally hire Cristophe Galtier, which included a payment of 10 million to Nice, to let him go.

Leonardo fallen, and without a loophole in the team’s tactical system, Neymar began to be hanging from a brush. He never communed much with Mbappé, and now that the young French star has the power, his time has come.

Mbappé even said in the decisive meetings that “no player should be above the PSG shield”, something that Pochettino also repeated ad nauseam, and the phrase pronounced days ago by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in the newspaper “Le Parisien”: “We don’t want more ostentation or more bling-bing, the castanets are over”.

Neymar’s father received the news, but he made sure that his son will receive up to the last euro

It is that the owner of PSG, together with Leonardo, was one of the supporters of Neymar’s parties so that he felt comfortable, and so that he could develop his football. But he never fully succeeded. Now, the leader understood Mbappé’s message and he too got tired, he is willing to do anything to arrange a way out of Paris.

He doesn’t even care that he just automatically renewed his contract until 2027 and with a total annual profit of 40 million euros between football and other concepts, some of which come from the Qatari investment fund related to PSG.

Neymar Sr., then, understood that his son’s cycle at PSG had come to an end after five seasons and as he needs to play five months before the World Cup in Qatar, he accepted the proposal: PSG promised him that they will pay him until the last 200 million penny and that if there is not a club interested in paying for the entirety of his pass, they will try to lend it and the Parisians will take care of part of his salary, which will be deposited through his foundation, the Neymar Junior Institute.

There is talk of Chelsea and he even offered it to Barcelona, ​​where Xavi Hernández, the coach, was his teammate in that Champions League won in 2015, but everything indicates that in Catalonia they also consider that their great cycle is over.

Neymar, the most expensive player in the history of PSG, begins to go through the back door after dreaming, five years ago, of being the best player in the world.

