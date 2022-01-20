Goodbye to problems when using backup apps: so you can always assign the same drive letter to an external hard drive in Windows

If you use multiple external storage drives on your Windows computer, you may have noticed that each time you plug them in, the operating system assigns them a drive letter, starting with the next to the last internal hard drive.

Thus, if we only have one of the latter (drive C:, remember that A: and B: are reserved for the almost nonexistent floppy drives), the first external hard drive (or USB stick, SD card, etc.) that let’s insert will automatically become drive ‘D:’.

The problem is that, by default, the assignment of these letters follows a single criterion: the order of arrival. So, if we use them in combination with backup applications —for example, with the intention of automating them to synchronize backup copies in a specific drive— this ‘dance’ of lyrics can turn out to be crazy, and generate all kinds of mishaps.

It is not the only situation that can create problems for us as users: For example, if we use portable applications located on the external drive, or if we store our Caliber library on it, we may also want to consider alternatives to this default allocation system.

So… is there a way to force Windows to always assign the same letters to the same external drives? Yes, it exists.

Steps to follow

To solve this problem, we will need to open the Windows ‘Disk Manager’, a tool that we can run by searching for “Create and format partitions” in the operating system’s internal search engine, or by doing right-clicking on the Windows menu icon, and selecting the ‘Disk Management’ option.





Once opened, we must select the unit with which we want to make the changes, right-click on its icon in the window list, and select the option “Change drive letter and paths”.





At that moment, a window will open that will allow us to change (by pressing —you guessed it?—) the ‘Change’ button the letter of the unit: when clicking on it, a new window will open that will allow us to select the unit among the options of a drop-down if we have selected the option “Assign the following drive letter”.









And that’s it: from this moment on, every time we insert that same storage device in the computer in which we have made the change, Windows will continue to assign the same letter.

To avoid conflicts in the event that at some point we are going to have several storage media connected simultaneously, it is best to assign a drive letter between M: and Z:.