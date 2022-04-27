Goodbye to Radar Covid in Spain: the failed Indra app that cost 4.2 million euros and registered 1% of all positives

There was a time when it seemed that an application with a very specific name, “Radar Covid” could monitor our movements to know when we have been in contact with someone who has the disease (you could tell thanks to Bluetooth) and to be able to go and check if they had infected us.

It arrived in the summer of 2020 and in its short history It even experienced a computer security vulnerability and released its source code to seek to be compatible with other European apps for our trips.

The Radar Covid App cost the executive of our country 4.2 million euros in the creation, maintenance and promotion of an app that failed to be adopted from the very beginning. If you look at the official statistics that appear on the government website, just over 8 million people have downloaded it, and only 120,243 people have come to enter the code where you let it be known that you have tested positive for Covid (data from the week of April 17, 2022, as you can see in the screenshot on the website).





According to data from the Ministry of Health, there have been 11,833,457 positives reported in Spain since the beginning of the pandemic. For this reason, it is concluded that the Radar Covid app has barely registered around 1% of the total positives.

The official information translates to, more or less, Radar COVID It has only been able to register just over 1% of the total number of infections that is known to have existed in Spain since the start of the pandemic (a figure similar to that in 2020, at the top of the pandemic). And that, as of June 2021, 1.5 million euros had been invested to make it known and promote its use. There are sources that point to more than 2 million in this purpose.

The government contracted it to Indra, a technological giant that, despite being among the favorites of the public administration of our country, regardless of who governs, (it is recognized for offering its services for the electoral recount when it is time to vote or to install surveillance technologies at the borders) has led several layoffs massive in the last two years.