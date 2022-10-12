Goodbye to reconversion therapies: the Senate approved the prohibition of these practices

They prohibited conversion therapies (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Senate of the Republic approved the reform initiative that penalizes calls reconversion therapieswith which it is forbidden for a therapist, support group, community or whoever to manipulate, violent, coercively guide or dissuade against their will any person in relation to the free exercise of their sexualitywhich represents a legislative victory for the community LGBTTTIQ+since human rights violations have been recorded in said therapies.

This Tuesday, October 11, the Senate Plenary discussed and voted on the modifications to the Federal Penal Code (CPF) and General Health Law (LGS) that prohibit these practices and, in case they are exercised, proposed a punitive framework to avoid victims of different types of torture. During the parliamentary discussion, and as expected, some members of the National Action Party (PAN) argued against the current wording of the initiative, since they categorized it as excessive and punitive against mental health professionals, since it could, according to them, attract limitations in therapeutic processes.

However, the reform was approved with 69 votes in favor, two against and 16 abstentions, the initiative was approved. Therefore, the reform was sent to the Chamber of Deputies for its ratification and possible promulgation, this so that the creation in the CPF of crimes against the sexual orientation or gender identity of people.

Reconversion therapies monopolized the social perspective when violent practices became famous for “correct” non-heteronormative sexual behaviorpsychological and physical torture being a usual practice in some groups of people dedicated to “making” a person from the LGBTTTIQ+ community heterosexual.

The initiative seeks no non-heteronormative person is subjected to torture or abuse by this type of practices, which have been related to some members of the right or cults related to the Catholic Church in Mexico; however, the senators who took a position against it pointed out that there is a risk that professional therapists feel intimidated when practicing and having to deal with issues of gender and sexuality.

Such was the case of Damián Zepeda, of the PAN, who pointed out that the legislation that was approved in the Senate was an excess, since he described as an abuse the prohibition of an adult person from deciding whether or not to receive any type of therapy: “they are proposing that you prohibit an adult who can go to a psychologist to address the issue of sexual orientation”.

However, the groups promoting said initiative assured that they are not against people receiving therapy, but against coercive practices that violate human rights. In this regard, it should be noted that the promotion of this initiative was in the hands of Citlalli Hernandezof the National Regeneration Movement (Morena); Alexandra Lagunasof the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM); y Patricia Marketof Citizen Movement (MC), who insisted that this is a victory in terms of human rights.

Finally, regarding the narrative of the legislators, they insisted that the prohibition of reconversion therapies should be seen as the articulation of the Mexican State to avoid violations of individual guarantees in contexts of vulnerability in their families and/or communitiessince the request for these therapies is usually made at the request of external people who disapprove of the behavior of the subject of the therapy, so it is expected that, in the long term, this type of exercise will no longer be practiced.

