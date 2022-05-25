Goodbye to the forced use of the iVoox app: the platform will allow you to listen to your exclusive podcasts in other applications

The iVoox platform, known for offering audio services in Spanish such as a podcast, has announced that it will offer exclusive episodes through private feeds and integrations with other applicationswhich seeks to help content creators get support from new listeners outside of iVoox.

Another novelty is the implementation of the dynamic insertion of advertising in the episodes of its podcasts. This is to have a new ad delivery model based on listeners obtained, both within iVoox and on other platforms. In general, the new initiatives want to offer more publishing, distribution and monetization options for podcasters: it can be with the direct support of listeners or with advertising.

27 SPOTIFY TRICKS – Control all your MUSIC like nobody else!

audience support





The firm iVoox, which is of Spanish origin, integrated a model of recurring economic support from the audience more than 4 years ago. In return the podcaster can offer exclusive episodes and other rewards. The platform calculates that in order for a creator to maintain his career with the financial support of his audience, he needs a minimum of “1,000 true fans”.

With the aim of making it easier for creators to achieve this goal sooner, iVoox works to create private feeds and integrations with the rest of the podcatchers that allow the audience to enjoy all the exclusive episodes from any listening application.

What’s new in advertising





Another novelty is that the company will offer a new advertising distribution model based on listeners generated by each podcaster both on iVoox and on other platforms, “through the dynamic insertion of audio advertisements in their episodes”.

The company is also working on the evolution of iVoox for Brands, its advertising marketplace: it will soon add new features and systems that will streamline campaign management for the podcaster and the advertiser, as custom creator landings. These campaigns will allow the contracting of the room, the management of the event and its promotion, up to the sale of tickets.