Goodbye to the Gears 5 map editor: its authors remove it to focus on “future projects”

The Coalition has carved a niche for itself in the shooter genre thanks to its excellent work on the Gears of War franchise, which could continue to evolve in the field of Unreal Engine 5. Beyond the base experience, the developers have managed to maintain interest of the community with ideas as applauded as the Map Builder, the map editor. However, there is bad news for all those players who enjoyed creating scenarios in this mode: the authors they will remove it to focus on other developments.

We are removing the Map Builder from Gears 5 already as the team focuses on future projectsThe CoalitionThis has been commented from the official Gears of War Twitter account (via wccftech), where The Coalition’s intentions are read: “We are removing the Map Builder from Gears 5 and unlocking your achievements for all players as the team focuses on future projects“In this way, the developer ensures that users will automatically obtain these achievements as soon as they access Gears 5.

But The Coalition is aware that the map editor was a beloved feature in the community, so they want to make up for its loss, as well as the disappearance of all scenarios shared by players: “If you completed ‘I Made it All By Myself!’, you will receive a exclusive bannerand if you have completed ‘Homegrown Hive’, you will receive 10,000 coins in the game”.

We will be attentive to The Coalition’s plans regarding the future of the franchise, although everything indicates that it will also will explore other territories. At the moment, we know that the studio has several projects in the works, as well as a new unannounced IP. While we wait for the company to shed more light on its mysterious developments, we can look forward to the release of the Gears of War movie and continue playing Gears 5, which has convinced us for all the news introduced by The Coalition.

