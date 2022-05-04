Goodbye to the worst of the Kindle: they are finally compatible with ePub files with one of their functions

Despite the fact that Amazon announces that the change will arrive at the end of the year, we have verified that you can already send ePub files to your Kindle and then receive them normally and be able to read them without problems.

Historic moment for Amazon Kindles. After 15 years avoiding supporting the ePub format, the most universal among electronic book stores, Amazon has taken an intermediate step that will serve to meet the majority of advanced users who want not having to convert your purchased or downloaded books to formats like Mobi or KF8.

Amazon has announced through a support website that starting at the end of the year (late 2022, usually means “during the last quarter) it will add the ePub format to the list of formats that its Send Kindle service is capable of processing and converting to a format that the Kindle can open.

Namely, Kindles will not be updated to open ePub documentsbut when we send them by mail to our device, Amazon will automatically convert them in the cloud.

We still can’t copy ePub to the Kindle’s memory (and let it open them)

For avid readers who copy many books in one go thanks to apps like Calibre, the situation will change little. The most convenient way to get a lot of files onto your Kindle is to transfer them by connecting the device via USB. However, this way It won’t do any good to copy them as ePub without first converting them to another format that Amazon does support.Well, as we said, the only thing that will change is that Amazon will previously convert the ePubs to the KF8 format before sending them to the Kindle from its automated service in the cloud.

Caliber does something similar. If we tell it to copy 40 books in ePub format to the Kindle by cable, what it will do first is convert them to a compatible format, and then transfer them. So, the change may sound small, but after many years allowing email delivery, for me, for example, it’s great news, because I usually send books one by one by mail to my @kindle.com address.

Until now I converted them to .Mobi from a website, and then sent it to the Kindle. Now I will save myself that uncomfortable previous step of converting. Also, Amazon’s converter is likely to be more effective than many file conversion websites. That Send to Kindle supports the ePub format is not the only novelty, since it also says goodbye to the compatibility of .AZW and .MOBI files.

Amazon argues that MOBI is an old format and is not compatible with the latest Kindle features for documents. It’s important to keep in mind if you currently, like me, converted to .Mobi and continue to do so at the end of the year: directly, the process will not work.

