Goodbye to Xbox One: Microsoft abandoned its manufacturing months ago to focus on Series X | S

Microsoft manufacturing ceased for all Xbox One models at the end of 2020, shortly after the launch of Xbox Series X | S. As confirmed by the company in a statement collected by the US media, the Redmond technology giant focuses its production efforts on its new consoles.

The news does not take us by surprise. Already in mid-2020 it was confirmed that Microsoft had stopped manufacturing the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, leaving the Xbox One S as the only console on the North American assembly line. We now know that it did not last long, and that the units that are still being sold in stores, although at an already lower rate, are remnants of those manufactured a year ago.

“To focus on Xbox Series X | S production, we cease production of all Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020“Cindy Walker, Xbox’s senior director of product marketing, said in a statement released today by The Verge.

PS4 continues its manufacture

The news jumps to the news pages shortly after a Bloomberg report was known where it was ensured that PlayStation had decided to keep PS4 production despite the stock problems prevailing with its current bet, PS5, although it is not clear how long it will continue to be manufactured.

A few days ago Phil Spencer reported record sales on Xbox Series X | S, stating that stock issues were especially due to higher demand. In The Verge, in addition, they point to the success of Xbox Series S, without stock problems.

