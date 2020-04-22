Goodfellas And Other Great Movies Leaving Netflix Soon

Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese’s 1990 organized crime masterpiece Goodfellas nonetheless stands up, 30 years after it was first launched. This crime epic follows mobster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) as he goes from made man to federal witness after turning towards his former companions in crime. Hurry up earlier than you must accept the “edited for tv” model, and no one needs that.

