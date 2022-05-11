Google AI will analyze documents from Docs and YouTube videos to automatically generate summaries and division by chapters

Today the great event for Google developers began, the Google I/O 2022, and it did so with a ‘keynote’ led by Sundar Pichai, CEO of the company, in which they have revealed to us some of the great news that we can expect during the next year in regards to its products and services.

And several of these novelties have to do with the ability of artificial intelligence to make our lives easier and increase the functionality of their platforms, such as —in this case— Google Docs or YouTube.





Autogenerated chapters on YouTube





Google introduced in April 2020 a new and very useful feature on YouTube: the ‘chapters’the possibility of dividing the long videos uploaded to the platform into parts, thus making it easier both to move around them and to know the content of each of those parts.

Nevertheless, many videos on the platform still do not use this function. In some cases due to the mere laziness of their creators, and in others because they were uploaded before its implementation and the accounts are abandoned today.

So, for these cases, YouTube has announced that it will start using artificial intelligence analysis of videos so that —processing the content of the image, audio and texts (subtitles, annotations)— be able to generate chapters fully automaticallytrying to identify differentiated blocks within the content, as well as describe them in the most ‘human’ way possible.

And, as Pachai himself stated during his keynote, the objective of YouTube is to provide these self-generated chapters to a total of 80 million videos over the next year.

Automatic document summaries





‘TL;DR’ is short for ‘Too long, didn’t read’, and is used as a way of indicating the theme of a text too long to read under normal circumstances (we can all have a report or dossier in mind as an example).

But Google has also thought about this, and —again, as announced by Sundar Pichai— the company’s cloud office platform, Google Docs, will help solve this problem by implementing automatic summaries using artificial intelligencea functionality inherited from Smart Canvas and whose arrival in Docs is now confirmed (by the hand of DeepMind technology).





Thus, Google’s AI (which Pichai describes as “a giant leap forward for natural language processing”) will ‘read’ the documents and will be able not only to understand their content, but also to summarize it in a few sentences to save us time and effort.

In addition, Pichai has also ensured that this technology also it will end up being implemented in other company services such as Google Chat and Google Meetas a way to summarize the highlights of a video conference meeting.