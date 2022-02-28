Google also sanctions Russia: it vetoes the publication and monetization of Russian media ads in its search engine and on YouTube

This weekend we learned that the European Commission was taking steps to ban Russian media outlets Sputnik and Russia Today on the grounds that both are part of their government’s propaganda machine. But the measures against these media have not only come from the European public authorities…

And it is that Google has also wanted to join them, attacking in this case not the diffusion of its news, but its monetization. To do this, and alleging “extraordinary circumstances”, Google announced this weekend that it will block the reception of funds from the advertising of YouTube websites, applications and video channels of all Russian media sanctioned by Western powers.





This will mean, in the words of Farshad Shadloo (YouTube), that affected YouTube channels will also appear less frequently in recommendations that the platform makes to its users.

One day before, Facebook had decided to veto both the publication and the monetization of ads to those same media, in what can be considered a response to Russia’s partial blockade of access to this social network, due to disagreements arising from the fact-checking criteria applied by the platform.

“In response to the war in Ukraine, we have stopped the monetization of Russian state-funded media on our platforms”

And a second round of measures, which can be further extended

Just hours after its first announcement, Google added a new measure: prevent access of any Russian public media to Google advertising technology intended to generate income for their websites and apps. To this are added other measures, such as the prohibition of buying ads through Google Tools and serve ads on Google services (such as Web Search or Gmail).

In addition, the affected video channels will no longer be available online for users accessing from within Ukraineafter having contacted Youtube Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine (the same one who has managed to provide his country with satellite Internet by contacting Elon Musk via Twitter).

Likewise, Google has responded to another request from the Zelensky government in relation to Russia Today: “in response to a legal request from the Ukrainian government, the RT News app is no longer available for download on Google Play in Ukraine“. A request that has also been made to Apple.

Already new measures could be added in the coming hours and days. In the words of Michael Acinam, an Alphabet/Google spokesman:

“We are actively monitoring how the situation develops and will take further action if we see it necessary.”

