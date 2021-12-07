Google and Microsoft work together to expand the range of formats that we can copy and paste in our browser

Microsoft and Google have announced that they are working together on the development of a new API called “Picking Clipboard”, with which they seek to improve ** the functionality of the Windows 11 Clipboard ** when using it to interact with their respective web browsers, Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

As published by Windows Lastest, this new API will expand the copy and paste function. Currently, from other Windows applications we can only copy and paste in the browser a short list of formats that goes little beyond images like .JPG and .PNG, and documents like HTML —In addition, of course, to plain or rich text strings.

Async Clipboard, the Chromium-based browsers ‘copypaste’ API that allows a limited catalog of images and documents to be used, will be the basis of the new joint ‘Picking Clipboard’ API

A boost to the Clipboard

But now, this collaboration between two of the great technology companies will allow us to expand the range of formats that we can copy and paste in the browser, including popular document types like .DOCX (proprietary format, from Microsoft Word) and the .TIFF (image format widely used in graphic design).

This change is expected benefit various web applications that depend on user-uploaded content (such as online image editors, Office web applications and file upload platforms), facilitating their use by the user.

And, in addition to support for more formats, the new API will allow developers to create their own custom clipboard formats with support for the copy and paste function as long as your solution does not affect the security of the browser or the operating system itself.

As both companies have hinted, the implementation of the new API is planned on the occasion of the landing of versions number 98 of both Edge and Chrome (Current stable versions are Edge 96 and Chrome 96).

Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed that this feature will conform to current security standards, so new formats may not be compatible with some legacy native applications.

Microsoft is aware that The Clipboard is a key element of our daily interaction with our devices mobile and desktop, and that is why this is not the first step it has taken in recent weeks to promote it: the Redmond company recently launched an update for Swiftkey, its Android keyboard, which allows us to copy an element on a smartphone and then paste it into a 1x Windows PC.