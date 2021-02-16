Google announces 100 games for Stadia this year

Google Stadia has announced 100 games between now and the end of the year. A news that could surprise users of the platform, who recently learned that Google was closing its own game studio for it. However, there have been news and many details on the company’s blog. And everything points to intense months of additions to the catalog coming.

We are talking about products of the level of FIFA 21, Judgment, and Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, which will arrive on the video game streaming platform. They are positive additions, because Google needs variety.

The head of Stadia, Phil Harrison, has also talked about the closure of the studio we were talking about:

“We launched Stadia with the goal of making all of your favorite games instantly available from anywhere. With the recent success of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, the ability to play on all devices (including iOS), and the increasing integration with YouTube in addition to our global expansions, it is clear that Stadia technology works. Being able to stream games to any screen is the future of this industry, and we will continue to invest in Stadia and the platform, making it the best cloud gaming experience for our peers and the gaming community. It has been Stadia’s goal from the beginning. “

So you know, it’s not going to affect us so much, that they close their studio, because it seems like third parties we’re going to get fed up. Less than Terraria. Terraria no. Or anything from his study.

Source: Comicbook