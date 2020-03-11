Google asks tens of thousands of U.S. workers to stay home amid coronavirus fears

As fear with reference to the coronavirus continues to assemble, many locations of work are encouraging of us to work remotely to cease it from spreading further. Now, in a single of the essential largest such strikes however, Google has requested all its employees throughout the U.S. and Canada to do enterprise from home for at least a month.

The model new protection used to be launched in a memo to staff on Tuesday, and confirmed by approach of a Google spokesperson to Business Insider. These which might be ready to work remotely had been suggested to take motion for a complete month, staying clear of Google’s locations of work until a minimal of April 10.

Google has moreover actually helpful that employees in Europe do enterprise from home, and issued advice to its world locations of work relying upon the native state of affairs. Google has a big quantity of locations of work world vast, then once more, some 100,000 of its staff are based totally in North The usa, in line with CNBC. Be taught additional…

