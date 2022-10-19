Google blocked the accounts of the Russian Senate on YouTube due to sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine

Google logo



Google has blocked the channels of the Russian Senate and removed all videos on its YouTube platform due to Western sanctions, the Federation Council said today on its Telegram account.

“The accounts of the Federation Council and the Vmeste-RF (Senate) television channel on the YouTube video hosting service were blocked, all information was deleted beyond the possibility of recovery,” the Upper House said.

The Senate was informed via a message from Google that his account has been suspended “in accordance with our export restrictions and sanctions policy,” he added.

The Federation Council channels had more than 200,000 subscribers and 20,000 videos, According to the institution, which has been in the Google service on YouTube for eight years, through which live broadcasts of the Senate, its committees, congresses and forums, comments from senators and “educational programs on the history of the State” were published. Russian”.

According to the official agency TASSthe accounts were suspended for “violating YouTube’s terms of use.”

Members of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of parliament

For its part, the United States warned on Monday that it will take measures against companies and countries that cooperate with Iran’s drone program after Russia used drones imported from the Islamic nation to attack Ukraineincluding the capital, Kiev.

“Anyone doing business with Iran that may have any link to the development of drones or ballistic missiles, or the flow of weapons from Iran to Russia should exercise extreme caution and act diligently: The United States will not hesitate to resort to sanctions or take action against the perpetrators”, the State Department spokesman told reporters, Vedant Patel.

“Russia’s deepening alliance with Iran is something that the whole world … frankly should see as a huge threat,” he added.

Ukrainian officials said that the attacks killed four people in kyivincluding a couple expecting a baby, and left hundreds of cities and towns without electricity, just as the country prepares for the arrival of winter.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony BlinkHe said the drone strikes demonstrate the need to provide Ukraine with “everything possible” as its forces gain ground against the Russians.

The Russians are “attacking critical infrastructure like power plants and hospitalsthe things that people need in their daily lives that are not military targets,” Blinken told reporters at Stanford University in California.

“It is a sign of Russia’s growing desperation, but it is also a sign of the level to which they will stoop and that we have seen repeatedly when it comes to targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he warned.

In this regard, Patel said from Washington that he believes that the Iranian shipment of drones violated a UN Security Council resolution restricting Tehran’s arms export.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

A new attack by Putin against civilian targets in kyiv left at least two dead and several regions of Ukraine without electricity

The US will sanction companies and countries that collaborate with Iran’s kamikaze drone program used in Ukraine

The mayor of Melitopol asked the population to leave the city “at any opportunity”

187 bodies exhumed in Lyman: 35 of the bodies are soldiers and the rest are civilians