Google Chrome allows you to search by clicking on a photo: this is how Lens has been integrated into the browser

Google has been working to integrate improve your Google Lens visual search tools in your browser to enable new types of searches that can identify what you see, not just search for things you type. The goal is to roll out a new way to use Google Lens on the desktop

Instead of opening a new tab to perform a search, you can use Lens on the same page of your Chrome browser to do things like translate text from an image, identify an object in an image, or get the original source of an image.

Previously, Google offered Lens capabilities in image search and Google Photos on the web. However, Lens was better focused on mobile devices. In March, Google removed the reverse image search feature within Chrome and replaced it with Google Lens. Last April, Google also launched multi-search features with Lens on mobilewhich allows users to search with text and images combined.

With the changes announced today, Google Chrome introduces a way to use the image as a starting point for a new search from the web page you’re on, instead of requiring you to start a new image query from Google Image Search.

The option can be chosen by clicking with the right mouse button on any image. It allows you to carry out related searches, detect text to copy it or even translate the text of the image between different languages.

Right-clicking on any image on a web page takes you to the new menu option “Search image with Google Lens“. This is the same menu where up to now you could save or copy the image or open it in a new tab.

This will open a set of search results in a new panel on the side of the web page with more information about the photo. You can then click a button to browse to the source of the image. You can also translate the text of the image or use Lens to help you identify what’s in the photo.

In practice, this means that, for example, imagine that you are reading a fashion article on the Trendencias website. And you like an outfit that someone who appears in the photos is wearing. If you click on the right button and choose the search option, Google Lens will be able to show you, on the side, where to buy similar jerseys.

Google says the new feature is rolling out starting today to all Chrome users. The function is similar to reverse image feature found in new Microsoft browserMicrosoft Edge, where searches are performed by Bing.