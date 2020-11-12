Google Chromecast 6-Month Netflix Bundle Offer Provides 50% Discount

Google is teaming with Netflix on a brand new Chromecast bundle — giving prospects six months of the streamer’s commonplace HD plan for half worth — in hopes of cranking up gross sales of its just lately launched streaming dongle and grabbing share from Roku and Amazon’s Hearth TV.

For a bundled worth of $89.99, prospects who buy a Chromecast with Google TV streaming system (frequently $49.99) will obtain six months of Netflix’s two-stream HD service. That works out to $6.67 per thirty days, a bit greater than 50% off the brand new Netflix U.S. worth of $13.99 month-to-month.

The supply is on the market to each new and current Netflix subscribers. If you have already got a Netflix account, your account will probably be credited for the value of six months of the usual plan. The bundle supply runs by way of Dec. 31, 2021, obtainable within the U.S., Australia, Canada, France and the U.Okay.

Within the positive print, Google notes that Netflix worth plans are “topic to vary and the period of the supply worth could also be prorated accordingly.” In the meantime, if present Netflix prospects have a distinct streaming plan, they’ll nonetheless obtain a credit score (which has a present worth of $83.94) utilized to their account.

For Netflix, the Google pact is designed to offer it a subscriber raise after the streamer noticed progress decelerate dramatically within the third quarter of 2020, following its large COVID-fueled features within the first half of the 12 months. Furthermore, Netflix is anticipated to see some quantity of customers bailing over the upper pricing, which matches into impact this quarter. Phrases of the deal aren’t being disclosed, however Google is probably going paying Netflix a reduced per-sub wholesale price underneath the six-month promo.

The Chromecast-Netflix six-month bundle is on the market on the Google Retailer at this hyperlink.

The brand new Chromecast with Google TV, for the primary time, features a standalone, voice-enabled distant management — a high request from prospects — which, notably, features a devoted button for Netflix, together with one for YouTube.

Constructed on the Android TV working system, the brand new 4K-enabled Chromecast natively hosts apps together with these for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock and extra. (Prior-generation Chromecast fashions merely “forged” video from cellular apps to HDTVs.) The HDMI-based adapter additionally runs Google TV, the web big’s new leisure interface that aggregates streaming companies, stay TV (beginning with YouTube TV), motion pictures, reveals and different content material and gives personalization and advice options.

Chromecast with Google TV, which started transport Sept. 30, is on the market in three colours: snow (white), dawn (rose) and sky (gentle blue).