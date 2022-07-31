Google clings to cookies… and again delays the time to leave them, until 2024. Its alternative is still not convincing

Google has again delayed its plans to replace third-party cookies for advertising in its Chrome browser and says it will now be delayed until 2024. They say from the company that “more time is needed to evaluate and test new Privacy Sandbox technologies before removing third-party cookies in Chrome,” said Anthony Chavez, Vice President of Google’s Privacy Sandbox.

“As developers adopt these APIs, we now intend to start phase out third-party cookies in chrome in the second half of 2024″.

Every time we access the web with our browser they ask us if we want to accept all cookies, reject or accept only some. Despite their ubiquity, many users don’t know what they are.

Las cookies son small snippets of code that websites deliver to the browser of the users. This practice has powered much of the digital advertising ecosystem, as it can track users across multiple websites to target ads. At the same time, it can go against privacy and Google itself has had to pay millions in fines for its misuse of this information.

A plan that is constantly delayed





Last year, Google said that would stop supporting those cookies in your Chrome browser in early 2022, once it resolved the needs of users, publishers and advertisers and created tools to replace this form of tracking. But in June 2021, Google pushed the deadline back to 2023. Under the new plans, the company won’t make the switch for another two years.

The Mountain View Giant launched the concept of FLoC as an alternative to cookies, but it has not caught on [ni de convencer a las autoridades](Google and FLoC, its alternative to cookies, do not quite convince the European authorities: these are the arguments against) European or other browsers. Mozilla has criticized it for privacy issues, and Brave and DuckDuckGo announced last year that it would block the use of FLoC in its browsers.

The Google Privacy Sandbox initiative seeks to “collaborate with the ecosystem in the development of alternatives to third-party cookies and other forms of tracking between websites that preserve privacy,” according to the same company that in recent months has launched versions of test a number of new Privacy Sandbox APIs in Chrome for developers to test.

And developers have said they need more time to evaluate and test new Privacy Sandbox technologies before removing third-party cookies from Chrome. Developers can test these APIs now. Starting in early August, testing will be expanded to millions of users worldwide and will be generally available on Chrome in Q3 2023.

You have to remember that the company is in the crosshairs of legislators from the United States and the United Kingdom, examining the company’s dominance in the adtech ecosystem.