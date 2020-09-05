Google created this special Doodle on Teacher’s Day, seeing memories of school will be fresh …

Teacher’s Day Google Doodle 2020: The world’s most famous search engine is also celebrating Teachers’ Day 2020. On this special occasion, Google has once again created a Doodle and has wished Teachers’ Day. In this special doodle of Google, scale, laptop, book, apple, bulb have been shown, seeing that your memories of school will be refreshed. Let us know that Google has been making doodles on every special occasion. Also Read – Happy Teachers Day 2020: Memes going viral on Teachers Day, how cool were those school days…

Explain that the birthday of the first Vice-President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan) is considered as Teachers' Day. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was also the Vice-President of the country from the years 1952 to 1962 and the President of the country from the years 1962 to 1967. He was born on this day i.e. on 5 September 1888 and he was a teacher by profession.

Why is Teacher's Day celebrated

It is believed that when Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was President in the year 1962, some of his students came to meet him on his birthday and came to celebrate his birthday. Then he expressed his wish that it would be an honor for me that his birthday, 5 September, should be celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Since then, the nation celebrates his birthday every year as Teachers’ Day.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan will always be remembered for his students, teachers and his important role on Indian education policy.