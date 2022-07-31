Google denies that Stadia is going to close, and ensures that they will continue working to “offer great games”

A question from a user has provoked the blunt answer clarifying the rumors about his future.

By Adrian Mira 30 Julio 2022, 11:30

In the last few days came a rumor that Google Stadia was going to end closing before the year was out. Well, Google has clarified that it’s not going to happen and that on top of that they will bring “more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro”, in response to a question asked by a user through Twitter.

We’re always working to bring more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.Google StadiaGoogle Stadia’s statement is as follows: “Stadia isn’t going to shut down. You can be sure that we are always working to bring more cool games to the platform and Stadia Pro”. In fact, it has been known for some time that Stadia tries to promote its service by offering free demos and eliminating unnecessary registrations.

Google Stadia since it was founded has had major casualties. Undoubtedly, one of them is demise of its in-house game development studios in favor of agreements with external publishers. Another one is Stadia’s chief product officer, John Justice, who left the platform last year.

It is not the first time that Stadia has come out to reaffirm that its bet on the cloud still stands. In May of last year the company said it is alive and well. The last thing that is known about its future is that it is still alive and with the intention of offering great games to the platform.

