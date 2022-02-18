Google Docs AI is now capable of creating text summaries: these are all the news

Google launched in spring 2021 Smart Canvas, a collaborative Workspace product with schedules, to-do lists, and Meet in Docs integration, among other things. Today he announced several new features from Smart Canvas to Google Docs: summaries and a format without pages for the documents, among others, which you will see summarized below.

The first novelty, you will see that when you open a Google Docs document, a summary will appear on the left, which offers a broad overview of the content. The summaries are generated automatically, but you can edit them and create your own.

On the other hand, the format without pages has been made thinking about offering teams more space to collaborate. This is how it is created an uninterrupted flow of information for both writers as for the spectators. If there are tables and images that tend to take up more space across, a horizontal bar is included.

The rollout of some of the new features has already begun, according to Google. Others will arrive in the coming weeks.

How are the summaries?





Google has not specified what technologies it uses to create its text summaries. It must be remembered that OpenAI presented in September of last year a technology based on artificial intelligence capable of making summaries of books. It does not seem that in this case, Google has used this advanced OpenAI technology, because it does not mention anything, but it does say that it has used artificial intelligence.

When you enter a Google Doc text with Smart Canva you can access a short and explanatory summary on the left side of the text. It is very helpful over all in work documents, which you share with many colleagues and companions.

Format without pages





This novelty is based on the fact that the page breaks and margins of the traditional formats of document editors -designed to facilitate the printing of physical documents– can make it difficult to collaborate on content elements.

The pageless format allows us to remove the boundaries of a page to create a surface that expands to whatever device or screen you’re using. This is to give more space to comments, for example. If you want print or convert to PDFyou can easily switch back to paginated view.

Interactive building blocks





There are interactive building blocks – such as smart tabs, templates and checklists – that open up new collaboration capabilities. Information such as location, the position and information of a person in the teaminstead of just the name.

The current process is complicated, with collaborators crafting the email in a document editor and then manually translating it into email. Collaborating on an email draft in Docs is now easier with the new email draft template. When you are ready to send, just click a button to export the content to a draft email in Gmail and all that information is filled in automatically.

Make data-driven decisions faster





It is not always easy for a person to know what to analyze to make decisions. Sheets now has smart tools to streamline how you get insights from your data. Last year, Google launched its formula suggestion toolwhich recommends functions to use based on the data being analyzed, and now accepts more than 3 million formula suggestions each week.

Soon this feature will integrate formula fixes will provide smart suggestions to help us fix formulas, detect errors and gain insights from data faster. This will come “in the next few weeks.”