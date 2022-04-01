Google Docs already offers full Markdown support: what it is and how to enable it

Google Docs is going to expand its compatibility with Markdown, the language for text that is used every day in multiple websites. Its implementation in Docs will allow us to benefit from the common text shortcuts of this format. To do this, the company has published an entry on its official blog announcing this new addition.

To start typing in Markdown, Google will do this through its autocorrect feature.. In this way, if we use any element of your language, the text will be transformed to this format. This Docs update has already been released, and will be rolling out to everyone starting today.

Markdown comes to Docs, but disabled by default



Imagen: The Verge

Docs already used Markdown, albeit in a limited way. Although Google previously allowed this format to make lists and boxes, now offers more comprehensive support, being able to take advantage of this format to add headings, bold, italics, links, etc. Some time ago we wrote a guide on Genbeta on how to use this format that we see more and more implemented in the multiple websites that we visit daily.





To activate this feature, we have to open Google Docs and in the tab ‘Tools’ select the option of ‘Preferences’. Here we mark the option of ‘Detect Markdown automatically’. If you still don’t see this feature, you should give it a few days, because although this feature is already implemented in Docs, it will take a few days to reach everyone. From the company they assure that it could even take “a little more than 15 days”.

The Markdown implementation in Docs may be a little different than what you’re used to. And it is that generally, when it is written in this format, it is shown in plain text with the Markdown elements, and in another section we see how it would look, already with the format applied. In the case of Google Docs, autocorrect will replace the text in markdowninstead of seeing a preview of what the document would look like.

Markdown is especially beneficial for users who don’t want to mess with HTML to format text. Is about a path much more focused on writing, and its implementation in Docs is totally personal preference, since we can activate or deactivate it from the preferences panel whenever we want. From Google they assure that the feature will be disabled by defaultand it’s a good idea, since many users will be confused if the text changes radically when applying a ‘#’.

Via | TheVerge

More information | Google