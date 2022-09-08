Google Docs smart chips already allow you to insert places with Google Maps: this is how they work

Some time ago Google introduced a new feature for Google Docs called ‘Smart Chips’. With this useful function we could mention contacts in a text document, make references to files uploaded to Drive, and even show links to calendar events in order to give these documents a more interactive character. Now add to this function the ability to add places via Google Maps.

The ‘Place’ option adds to the smart chips of Google Docs. Thus, we can refer to an address much more visually for those who read our document. The function is already available on the web and in this article we will show you how to use it.

How smart place chips work

To make use of Google’s smart chips, all we have to do is open a document in Google Docs and go to Insert > Smart Chips. This option will open a drop-down menu in which we can select what type of smart chip we want to use. We currently have the ability to add people, files, calendar events, and place, the latter being the newest addition.





By pressing on the smart chip of place, we will only have to write the address that we want to present in the document and it will be inserted in the text. In this way, anyone who reads the document and hovers over the text contained in that smart chip, you can see a detailed view of the place referred to, i.e. via a Google Maps banner.

In the banner Google gives us the possibility to copy the selected text, or discover how to get to the mentioned address, thus opening a separate tab in Google Maps.

To insert the smart chips we need to open Google Docs from the desktop. Also, if we are in Sheets, we can also use them, although only to mention people. As a shorthand, we can also make use of this function by simply typing ‘@’ (without the quotes). Once this is done, a dropdown will appear with the people or files that we want to mention in the document.

In addition to being a more precise information path, smart chips are also a very useful addition when it comes to making collaborative documents.