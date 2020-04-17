Google Docs went down and everyone panicked

Welp, hope you weren’t planning on getting work carried out immediately.

Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides all briefly went down Monday as a consequence of an unknown problem, which appeared to have an effect on each the buyer and enterprise variations of Google’s productiveness apps.

The supply of the problem wasn’t instantly clear. A Google spokesperson referred to the corporate’s G Suite Dashboard, which indicated Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Classroom had been all experiencing a “service disruption” as of 10:30 a.m. PT.

Google’s G Suite sprint says there’s a “service disruption” to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides … guess all of us have an excuse to slack off pic.twitter.com/BBZ55BnLYi — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) January 27, 2020

“We’re investigating experiences of a difficulty with Google Docs,” the location says. “We are going to present extra data shortly. The affected customers are unable to entry Google Docs.”

By 10:46 a.m. PT, the dashboard was up to date to say that the problem “must be resolved,” and that “system reliability is a high precedence at Google.”

Whereas Google’s productiveness apps didn’t appear to be universally down — some customers reported that the apps had been nonetheless functioning in the course of the reported down time — the outage gave the impression to be widespread. An outage map on downdetector.com, which tracks service disruptions, confirmed that a lot of the U.S. skilled points. (Disclaimer: Downdetector.com is owned by ZiffDavis, which additionally owns Mashable.)

In the meantime, on Twitter, pissed off workplace employees had been doing what they do greatest in these conditions, as Google Docs and Google Drive shortly began to development.