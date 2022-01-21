Google Drive now warns us of possible malicious files: an alert to protect us from information theft

Through an entry on the official Google blog, the company has announced new measures for Google Drive to protect us against possible malicious files. And it is that now the cloud storage service will alert us when there is a possibility that they can steal our information.

This alert enters as part of the security measures announced at Google Cloud Next 2021, being a protocol that will also be extended to Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings services.

A measure to protect ourselves against malware, phishing or ransomware





As we can see in the image, when opening the preview of a document, in case it is potentially malicious, Google will display a banner at the top stating the following: ‘This file looks suspicious. It can be used to steal your personal information’. The alert will be accompanied by a Google link to learn more about it.

The action is an effort by Google to alert organizations or users that the files could contain malware, or there is the possibility of being a victim of phishing or a ransomware attack.

The alert has already been launched by Google, and it is expected to progressively reach everyone at some point in the next two weeks. Its availability also extends to users of Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business..

As Google comments, this measure will be enabled by default for everyone, and there are no administrator or user level settings that can disable it.