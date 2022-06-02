Google goes after abusive web notifications: Chrome will block even the ones we have accepted if they are spam

Today, practically all web pages have a notification system to notify users of their news. And although it seems really useful, some sites can abuse this system and send users numerous warnings throughout the day and sometimes with misleading information. In 2020 Google tried to stop the notification systems, but now they want to go one step further.

It has recently become known that Google is currently working on an automatic notification blocker in Google Chrome. This will jump on when both an abuso by the website with numerous notifications per day, as well as if the page is inside a database of pages related to spam or information that is not reliable.

Chrome will revoke notification permissions automatically

As seen in a Chrome code change, the browser will have the ability to automatically block permission that has been given to a web page in order to send a notification. To this will also be added that you will not get more notices when you visit it, making you have a much safer navigation. This will not do it to all web pages, but it will create a database with different sites that can be potentially dangerous.





Obviously, the vast majority of Internet sites are safe and this is a measure that will not affect the entire network in general. It will only be limited to those pages that are categorized as disturbing. What is clear is that from Google they want to completely eliminate all spam on the internet that can be received as a result of an error of the user himself to give this type of permissions. But it is necessary to bear in mind that in the vast majority of cases people who sit in front of a computer have a philosophy of clicking with the mouse on and to everything In this way you can access the site you want and work or consult information.

That is why this is a protection measure against those people who often do not know what they are accepting and find themselves with numerous notifications in Chrome throughout the day. Although, you have to know that this is a feature that is still under development and there is no information on when it will become available in browsers.

Accusations about network control

But while it may seem like it’s really easy to block these notifications, Google is going to have a lot of trouble. The attenuation of notifications in Chrome has been on the minds of developers for a long time, but it is not until now that they consider something much more serious. The problem is that it can be accused the function of a control on the activity of the users in the network. In order to avoid this, Google hides behind spam to implement this type of measure. Specifically, a company statement explains it as follows:

“Notification spam is one of the top complaint reports we receive from Chrome users. This feature is focused on addressing this issue by ensuring that users only receive relevant notifications. We view this work as acting on behalf of users to protect their interests and is an intervention that is under the control and discretion of the user.”

In this way, Google will protect itself from any type of accusation. Although, we will not know specifically what to face until the company releases the tool that is currently in development and is not expected until after a few months.