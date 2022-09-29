Google goes from text-based search and evolves to a much more visual concept: this is how ‘Multisearch’ works

Through its Search On event, Google has shown a series of novelties that aim to reinvent search using its app for mobile devices. The Google app is growing, and these new functions will allow us to move from the traditional text, image or video search to a concept called ‘multilookup’.

This new feature could already be seen in action during the month of April, although this time has been accompanied by other useful functions to offer greater precision in our searches and with a much more visual impact. Under these lines we leave you with all the news.

Multisearch, a more visual way to find what you want

The multisearch has Google Lens as a pillar, a function that will allow us make searches that combine images, text and predictions. In this way, instead of writing what we want to find in text, with the multi-search we can upload an image and combine it with a word to complement the search and obtain greater precision.





An example of using multisearch would be to upload an image or take a screenshot of a shirt, and then add ‘tie’ to the text to find tie styles similar to the shirt, giving the search context. Multisearch has been available in English for a while, but in the coming months it will reach more than 70 new languages.

Multisearch can also be used to find certain items that can be purchased at a location near us. For example, we can take a photo of a sweet or a meal, and in the search upload the image and accompany it with the text ‘near me’ to find nearby places that sell that food.





In this case, the function will arrive first in the United States this fall, so there is still a long way to go before we can make use of this feature in Spain.

As we mentioned before, Google Lens was going to gain more prominence from the Google app. The feature will now make use of artificial intelligence to recreate the background of translated texts with Lens AR Translate. Currently, when we want to translate a text from the phone’s own camera, the app adds some bars at the bottom of the text and translates it into the language we want. However, with this new update, those bars would disappear, only modifying the letters and leaving the background intact.





To achieve this, Google makes use of generative adversarial network (GAN) models, a technology that is behind the Pixel magic eraser for remove elements from an image without compromising the background. This new update for Lens AR will arrive in the coming months.

Google wants to transform the search experience from its mobile app into something much more visual, with greater presence of images and cards that will facilitate our searches. Today the shortcuts under the search bar will arrive for iOS and in English, allowing us to translate text, identify a song, solve an equation and more.

via GIPHY

Double-column images, visual cards, videos, and more resources to forget once and for all that Google based solely on text. In addition, the suggestions that appear when we do a search will be better constructed and categorized. If we put for example “Best restaurant”, it will return “from Spain; tapas; for families or cheap”, among many other possible options, as if it were a predictive keyboard. This feature will arrive in the United States in the coming months.





Suggestions may also appear in the form of a label under the search to facilitate the task. In addition, Google will highlight the text that contains useful information, helping us to find what we are looking for among all visual glimpses. And it is that the multisearch will consist of a single tab with infinite scroll and in mixed text, image, video and card formats, offering a greater visual component. The idea is that throughout 2023 we can enjoy this new way of searching in Europe.

More information | Google