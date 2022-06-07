Google has a new rival: the Yep browser bets on paying its content creators. At the moment it works normally

For many years, Google has held the absolute reign when it comes to search engines. There have been many options that have been found, such as Bing by Microsoft, although they have not finished working. Market share is still in the hands of the big G company, but now the Ahfers company, focused on SEO tools, is betting on creating its own browser that looks very good a priori. Also, create a search engine It is not a task of a few days and it is a work in constant improvement. This means that we have a priori an engine, called Yepwhich promises to gain a space in the market, although at the moment it has some limitations.





As we have previously mentioned, the Yep.com engine has a large company behind it, such as Ahrefs, which has already given clues about this new project in 2021. Now we have an engine with which we can tinker and see what they are up to. betting, which is really interesting, since they want to bet on sharing profits with content creators.

Trying Yep in our day to day

If you are passionate about search engines, we certainly encourage you to do different tests by accessing yep.com. A priori, it can be noted that it has a really simple design, giving prominence at the top to the search box. Just below this you will be able to select if you want to search the entire network, or focus only on the news bank. It should be noted that by default the search engine is in English, but in the settings you can access the Spanish language and others. Likewise, it should be noted that for some features it is very focused on English, as we will see.





What is really important in these cases is how you search on a day-to-day basis. In our case, we have done different tests by searching for some of the most used social networks such as Twitter or Facebook. What we have found is different accesses like in Google, but none to the web to be able to login. In the header it has been possible to view a Wikipedia article or even access to the account of the founder of Twitter. This is undoubtedly a limitation that it currently has, based mainly on the fact that he still has a long way to go to learn from the different searches that are being done.

In our opinion, the results that are displayed need a bit of order. Currently it seems that everything is completely messed up, without any logical reasoning that can be followed. The correct thing would be in these cases First of all, have access to the social network or the website of the company you are looking for.. But on the other hand, access to Wikipedia is being given priority when in these cases it should be more in the background.

Likewise, in the case of searching for a company or a personality, you will have on the left a small excerpt with a definition of this. It should be noted that it is extracted from Wikipedia itself, since it has been verified that there is currently a great synergy between both companies.





When making the comparison with Google, it can be seen that still there are many missing sources and websites that end up being integrated into the search engine. As we have mentioned before, currently it is very focused on the English language and that is why when looking for news on a specific topic, only sources in this language appear. Media from other countries have not been integratedalthough as we say it is a matter of time before you can finally have full access to all searches.

The clearest example may be in the Webedia group itself. when doing the search for pages like Genbeta or Xataka itselfit is seen how in the access a text of 403 Forbidden. This is an indication that there are still many sources to be added, although if a search is made for relevant national media, they do appear with a complete meta description.





Although you can search for the most outstanding news, you can’t do the same with images. At the moment there is no section that is differentiated as it happens in Google. This makes the way of working with this engine more limited, as with the business search, where a database with restaurants or monuments is also added to know their information and address. In this case, the images can be really important and it is something that is not going to be able to be searched on Yep. This makes it necessary to have an image bank in the future if you really want to compete with Google.





All of this also adds up to a synchronization problem of all this information. In many cases it can be interesting to have an algorithm that learns from us and shows us information that we really like. In this browser we do not find the possibility of synchronizing all the data with a server through a user account. This is something that you have in other search engines like Bing or Google.

In everyday life, we also need to have a lot of information about a search. In Google when searching for anything, we also have access to web pages, shortcuts to Maps, videos and also the featured news. In this case, it is guilty of being too simple and not showing much information in this case. This is something that can also be found in the settings panel which is limited

Definitely, Google’s decades ahead of the competition makes it hard to beat it soon. But the important thing is to have the best bases at this time and have the feedback of the users. Obviously we are talking about the fact that behind it there is a company focused on SEO, and this means that it has many ballots to be able to fix all these small problems that can be detected with the search that we have carried out for different concepts.

This engine will pay whoever contributes content

Something that undoubtedly makes it completely different from Google is the commitment it will have with content creators. What the creator of the search engine said was the following:

Let’s say the world’s largest search engine makes $100 billion a year. Now, imagine if they gave $90 billion to content creators and publishers.

Wikipedia would probably make a few billion dollars a year from its content. They could stop asking for donations and start paying a living wage to the people who polish their items.

This is certainly really interesting, since right now Google generates a large amount of money in advertising thanks to all the web pages that appear in its engine. But the creators a priori do not see any of this money, keeping only the money generated internally on their own websites. What is proposed now with this engine is that part of the profits that are generated are shared by all the creators that are integrated.





Pursued in this sense help independent creators And they don’t have too many resources. At first, these end up failing because they don’t have financial resources, but now with this idea this can end up changing. From Yep they report that by being a user of the search engine you are automatically contributing to the growth of these small creators, while having security and privacy that will make you breathe easy.

The chances of beating Yep to Google

As we have seen throughout this article, the proposal made by Yep is really interesting. Above all, it must give priority to that benefit that small creators can end up taking They don’t have enough advertising on their websites. The problem today is that we are all surrendered to the great empire of Google, working for them making our publications in the best position.

In this case, it has been seen how the Google tool works really well. There are many users who find everything they need every day: from tutorials to recipes to make food. This makes it really hard to beat something that’s close to perfection.

To find out if Yep has any chance, we can go to the market shares of the rest of the browsers that we find. In this case, Yahoo, Bing or DuckDuckGo stand out. All of these have negligible market shares relative to Google. So you can get an idea, Google has about 93% of the market share, while Bing is in second place with 3%..

With all these features, one can wonder if Ahrefs’ Yep browser is going to be able to stand up to Google or not. In the coming years we will end up checking it.