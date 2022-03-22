Google has been accused of hiding documents so as not to appear to be a monopoly in the search industry

Google is these days in the spotlight for various issues related to its enormous power over our data. While yesterday we published that the data that Google collects about us has been discovered in the “Messages” and “Phone” apps and that there are so many that changes have been announced, today we know that the company hid documents in an investigation in the United States. Or, at least, that’s what they’re accusing her of.

Lawyers from the Department of Justice in the United States in a judicial presentation of their lawsuit against Google for monopoly (one more lawsuit in a problem that has been going on for years) in the search sector have denounced that the company “has explicit and repeated instructions to your employees to hide important communications businesses through bogus requests for legal advice”.

Employees have hidden documents

This has led to employees of the Mountain View giant have hidden documents from the justiceaccording to new indictments filed by the US Department of Justice.

According to the court file, Google taught its employees to place different labels on the company’s internal documents in order to protect them from investigation. “sensitive” commercial communications that the company does not want to show. Placing these labels on communications prevents these documents from being introduced in ongoing litigation.

This practice has allegedly been used at all levels of the Google hierarchy. The Justice Department says Alphabet (Google parent company) CEO Sundar Pichai copied Google General Counsel Kent Walker in an email to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki** on how to respond to a press consultation**. That email was titled “Attorney Client Privileged.”

“Google’s strategy worked. Google’s outside lawyers often have accepted the claims of Google employees about the documents labeled as privileged,” is what Justice Department lawyers have now claimed. And that translates into Google’s misconduct in seeking to hide certain communications.

sanction request





Along with these revelations, the Department of Justice has asked the judge presiding over the case on the possible monopoly in the search sector to sanction Google to make all documents and emails public.

It’s been a year and a half since the lawsuit was filed against Google for its alleged monopoly on search. In the lawsuit, the Justice Department and 11 states accuse the company of illegally maintaining a monopoly over online advertising and search markets.

From Genbeta we have contacted Google Spain to know their allegations in this regard. We will update the news if we receive a response.