Google Home Nest Mini Review

Google ain’t however a search engine no extra. Since 2016, the tech large has flown into the sensible speaker market with a brand new set of ‘Nest’ voice-assisted units, from the massive to small.

Its smallest providing up to now is the Google Nest Mini, a compact gadget to rival Amazon’s Echo Dot. Launched in January 2020, this small and inexpensive gadget is marketed each as your first voice-controlled assistant or as a easy technique to widen your sensible residence community.

Though wanting vastly much like its predecessor, the Google Home Mini, the Nest Mini has been upgraded in a number of methods, from its speaker to processing energy ­– and even a few new LED quantity controls.

Identical to the Home Mini and the dearer Google Nest Hub (and Hub Max), the Nest Mini is a multi-purpose speaker fitted with Google Assistant, which responds to your voice. Merely say “Hey Google” or “OK Google”, adopted by a command and you may management your sensible residence, play music, set reminders or timers, and far a lot extra.

However how precisely does it carry out in a busy family? What are its key options? And is it well worth the price ticket? Right here’s our verdict on the Google Nest Mini.

Google Nest Mini evaluation: abstract

Regardless of its mechanical speech patterns, the Google Nest Mini comes with probably the most clever voice assistants available on the market, recognising and responding to a colossal vary of queries and instructions. Modern and trendy with a strong sound system as well, it’s a future-proof sensible speaker boasting terrific worth for cash.

Value: Google Nest Mini is obtainable from £59.99 from Currys and John Lewis

Key options:

With a built-in Google Assistant, the Nest Mini permits you to management different sensible units, equivalent to thermostats or lights.

Suitable with music, radio and podcast providers together with Spotify, TuneIn, Deezer YouTube Music and Google Podcasts.

In a position to broadcast audio from different units – equivalent to laptops telephones and tablets – utilizing Chromecast.

Sturdy cloth prime made out of 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Professionals:

The Nest Mini is ready to recognise a selected customers voice even over loud music. Customers can even modify how delicate the gadget is to its ‘wake phrases’ (“Hey/OK Google”).

Music performs clearly, with double the bass energy of the Home Mini.

Easy set-up – even if you happen to begin and not using a Google account, it’ll take lower than 10 minutes.

Comes with a built-in wall mount.

(Barely) cheaper than its nearest competitors, the Amazon Alexa.

The digital assistant can deal with advanced questions, equivalent to “What was the UK inhabitants when Tony Blair was Prime Minister?”

Cons:

Solely two UK language voices are on provide – each of which sound pretty robotic.

Menus are tough to navigate within the gadget’s accompanying app.

Doesn’t characteristic a 3.55mm aux lead slot.

Max quantity missing when in comparison with different sensible audio system.

What’s the Google Nest Mini?

The Nest Mini is a compact sensible speaker from Google, and a tool to rival the best-selling Amazon Echo Dot. In a position to recognise particular person person’s voices, the Nest’s second technology (2020) comes with an improved voice assistant and glorious sound high quality at its inexpensive worth level

What does the Google Nest Mini do?

A small pebble-like gadget, the Nest is a voice-controlled speaker that may play music, inform you the information, set timers, management sensible units, provide real-time spoken translations and scour the web to reply any queries – and do loads extra in addition to.

Utilizing three far-field microphones, the Nest Mini recognises human speech and responds to instructions and handle on a regular basis duties.

Powered by state-of-the-art Google voice expertise, it performs audio – from music to podcasts – by way of suitable apps equivalent to Spotify.

Can Sync along with your Google account to entry reminders, occasions and different objects out of your Google Calendar.

Name different units (together with different Google Nests) by way of free net calling app Google Duo.

Broadcast audio from different units utilizing Chromecast.

Notify you if you’ve obtained an electronic mail (elective).

For those who’re exploring the Google Home vary, learn extra about what Google Home can do and Google Home suitable units.

How a lot is the Google Nest Mini?

The Google Nest Mini prices round £49.99 and is obtainable from the Google Retailer and different sellers, equivalent to Argos and Very.

Is the Google Nest Mini good worth for cash?

Our verdict: completely. Though one of many least expensive sensible audio system available on the market, it additionally comes with among the most clever voice recognition expertise accessible. And with its speedy response to queries and respectable sound high quality when in comparison with dearer units, you actually get loads of bang in your buck.

True, these utilizing a Google account for his or her electronic mail and calendar wants will get probably the most worth from the Nest Mini, however all are prone to be impressed by its voice match capabilities. Total, whether or not you’re trying to welcome Google into extra rooms in your own home, or purchase your first sensible speaker, the Nest Mini is properly well worth the worth.

Google Nest Mini design

There’s no avoiding the apparent: the Nest Mini largely seems to be like the unique Google Home Mini. In our books, that is no dangerous factor when the design is so brilliantly easy. And don’t fear if the crimson shade design doesn’t match in your house, the gadget is available in loads extra colors.

Type: The Google Nest Mini is a small pebble-like unit fitted with a comfortable cloth prime and plastic backside made out of recycled materials. Contact-based quantity controls might be discovered on both aspect of the gadget, alongside a pause/play button on the centre. All these buttons are backlit by white LEDs that mild up even earlier than you press them. The Nest Mini is obtainable in 4 colors: black, mild gray, coral, and lightweight blue.

The Google Nest Mini is a small pebble-like unit fitted with a comfortable cloth prime and plastic backside made out of recycled materials. Contact-based quantity controls might be discovered on both aspect of the gadget, alongside a pause/play button on the centre. All these buttons are backlit by white LEDs that mild up even earlier than you press them. The Nest Mini is obtainable in 4 colors: black, mild gray, coral, and lightweight blue. Robustness: Though it seems to be reasonably flimsy (the underside feels significantly skinny), The Nest Mini continues to be strong and feels prefer it might survive an affordable drop if you happen to by accident knock it off its wall mount.

Though it seems to be reasonably flimsy (the underside feels significantly skinny), The Nest Mini continues to be strong and feels prefer it might survive an affordable drop if you happen to by accident knock it off its wall mount. Dimension: The Echo is without doubt one of the smallest sensible audio system accessible: it’s solely 98 x 42 x 42 mm. This implies it may well straightforward slot on prime any mantelpiece, desk shelving house or kitchen nook with out drawing consideration.

Google Nest Mini sound high quality

Google has made loads of upgrades from the Nest’s earlier incarnation, the Google Home Mini, notably notching up the bass energy by two. But it surely’s nonetheless not probably the most highly effective speaker and it’s possible you’ll wrestle to listen to it from one other room. These trying to kickstart a celebration with the Nest Mini may be upset with its most quantity (particularly when put next it to the louder Amazon Echo Dot).

Nonetheless, if you happen to’re not an audiophile and simply trying to play an audiobook or music as you lay again on the couch, the Google Nest greater than does the job, providing crisp and clear audio that rivals higher-end audio system – supplied you don’t up the amount to max. It’s also possible to pair two Nest Minis collectively and create an atmospheric encompass stereo sound.

With the Nest’s upward-facing speaker, it affords the very best sound high quality when mounted on a wall (utilizing the useful slot on the again), which higher separates excessive and low frequencies.

Customers can even use the gadget as a Bluetooth speaker, connecting it with each Android units and iPhones and not using a drop in audio high quality.

It’s additionally value noting that due to its glorious voice recognition options, the Nest Mini will decide up your voice simply even when taking part in music at prime quantity.

Google Nest Mini set-up

The excellent news: the Google Nest Mini is extraordinarily straightforward to arrange. And even simpler if you have already got a Google account.

After unboxing, join the facility result in the speaker and plug in. A number of moments later, the Nest Mini will mild up and also you’ll hear a immediate to obtain the Google Home app (accessible on most Android and Apple telephones and tablets by way of Google Play or the App Retailer). To make the following a part of the method simpler, join your cellphone/pill to your house Wi-Fi – that’ll prevent from typing out your prolonged community password.

As soon as the app is downloaded and put in, it’s best to obtain a immediate that claims “new gadget detected”. Press on this notification and observe the directions to arrange your gadget settings, which incorporates choices to hyperlink the Nest to your music accounts (assume Spotify, Deezer, TuneIn and YouTube).

This course of will even can help you set-up the gadget’s ‘Voice Match’ characteristic. This can permit the Nest Mini to recognise your voice and distinguish it from others – very helpful if you wish to add reminders to your private calendar.

Customers may get a immediate to allow Google Duo on the unit. This can permit the gadget to make and obtain calls from different Duo customers.

Total, the preliminary set-up software program is extremely intuitive and simple to make use of, with the method taking lower than 10 minutes.

What’s the distinction between the Google Nest Mini and Google Home?

The most important distinction: the scale of every unit. As its identify suggests, the Mini is shorter and is fitted with a smaller speaker. As such, the Google Home has the next sound high quality, sporting a twin two-inch energetic loudspeaker. However this distinction additionally signifies that the Nest Mini is less expensive.

Each sensible audio system are fitted with comparable hands-free voice assistants, which Google retains up to date to supply a greater person expertise.

For those who’re not too involved with a sturdy hi-fi speaker and merely a voice-activated assistant able to delivering background music, the Google Nest Mini might be the gadget for you.

Our Verdict: Do you have to purchase the Google Nest Mini?

Whether or not you’re trying to develop your sensible residence or begin one up, completely. Serving up twice the bass and a wiser processor than its predecessor, the second technology of Google smaller audio system actually offers the Amazon Echo Dot an excellent run for its cash (whereas additionally being marginally cheaper).

The unit affords actually spectacular Voice recognition – you’ll hardly ever must repeat a command or shout, if ever – and sophisticated questions might be answered with assist of the mighty Google search engine.

Positive, a tool of its measurement won’t ever provide the sound high quality that may compete with dearer fashions. However as a dependable lounge-based sensible speaker for on a regular basis use, the Google Nest Mini is a house run.

Design: 4

Sound/streaming high quality: 3

Worth for cash: 5

The place to purchase the Google Nest Mini

The Google Nest Hub Max is obtainable from numerous retailers:

John Lewis: £49

Very: £49

Argos: £49

Currys: £49

Searching for an awesome deal forward of Black Friday? Learn our round-up of the newest Google Home offers and Black Friday sensible speaker offers.