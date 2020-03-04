Google I/O 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Google axed its largest annual occasion, the three-day I/O builders convention, changing into the newest confab to drag the plug over issues concerning the coronavirus outbreak.

I/O 2020 had been set to run in Mountain View, Calif., from Could 12-14. Final 12 months’s convention, that includes keynotes, panel discussions and a primary have a look at Google’s newest developer merchandise and platforms, drew about 7,000 attendees. I/O has been held every year since 2008.

“On account of issues across the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with well being steering from the CDC, WHO, and different well being authorities, we have now determined to cancel the bodily Google I/O occasion at Shoreline Amphitheatre,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement on the occasion’s website. “Over the approaching weeks, we’ll discover different methods to evolve Google I/O to finest join with our developer neighborhood.”

Different tech occasions which have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus embrace Fb’s F8 builders convention, the Sport Builders Convention (GDC) and Cell World Congress (MWC). In the meantime, corporations together with Fb, Twitter and Intel have bowed out of SXSW 2020 in Austin, Texas; for now, SWSW organizers say the March 13-20 occasion remains to be continuing as deliberate.

On Monday, Google introduced the cancellation of the in-person Google Cloud Subsequent ’20 convention that had been slated to run in San Francisco April 6-8, citing coronavirus issues, with plans to host it as a web-based occasion as an alternative.

As has been the case with different corporations, Google has instituted a short lived ban on worker worldwide journey.

The web firm mentioned all attendees who bought tickets to I/O 2020 will obtain a full refund by March 13, 2020. The occasion tickets value $1,150 for common admission and $375 for educational attendees.

(Pictured above: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on stage for his keynote throughout Google I/O in Could 2019.)