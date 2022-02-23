Google includes six widgets in the search engine with additional information, to test whether to bring it to all users

The Google home page has historically been known for offering a very simple interface that mainly offers a box for you to do your search and some options to narrow down that search. Now this service from the Mountain View giant is now testing a new row of widgets in its version for the web for desktop.

These cards are appearing at the bottom of google.com. Also, it will come with a button to “Hide content” in the lower right corner in case you don’t want to see it. Google registers your location, and explains that the information offered is “Based on your previous activity”.

These are the widgets





When the window is fully expanded, six widgets are provided that expand on mouseover to offer more information:

Climate: Weather and temperature information. If you pass the mouse over you have the information for three days. Trending: Cover image with search count. What to see: Information about `programs and movies. Stocks/Markets: With a chart of the day with stock information when you mouse over it. Local events: With date. News about developments with COVID-19.

In addition, in this function that is being deployed for the Google search engine in the web version, if touch on the widget you will have information More detailed.

At the moment, only some have this function in two Google accounts, although in several devices with logged in. According to 9to5 Google or Android Headlines that have provided the information, they consider that it is very likely that it is a test for decide if there can be a full deployment.

This results in an experience similar to Google Discover, but without subjecting people to another feed to scroll through. But Discover is only on mobile.