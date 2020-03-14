Google Is Not Launching a National Coronavirus Testing Site as Trump Claimed

UPDATED: Donald Trump claimed Google was helping within the U.S. authorities’s efforts to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak by creating a website to level People to places they might get examined. However there have been a number of inaccuracies in what Trump introduced Friday at a press convention, as Google later clarified.

First, the undertaking shouldn’t be being carried out by Google per se, however by Verily — the life sciences division of Alphabet, which is Google’s guardian firm. Furthermore, the coronavirus software is in “early phases of growth” with a take a look at slated to roll out initially within the San Francisco Bay Space, not broadly throughout the U.S.; in some unspecified time in the future, Verily mentioned, it could develop the software extra broadly.

In a assertion issued greater than an hour following Trump’s remarks, Verily mentioned, “We’re creating a software to assist triage people for Covid-19 testing. Verily is within the early phases of growth, and planning to roll testing out within the Bay Space, with the hope of increasing extra broadly over time. We recognize the help of presidency officers and business companions and thank the Google engineers who’ve volunteered to be a part of this effort.”

Trump inaccurately characterised Google’s participation within the coronavirus response as a part of his remarks declaring an nationwide emergency and committing $50 billion in funding to answer the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed that “Google has 1,700 engineers engaged on this proper now. They’ve made super progress. Our overriding aim is to cease the unfold of the virus and assist all People impacted by this.”

Trump mentioned that “Google helps to develop a web site, it’s going to be in a short time finished, not like web sites of the previous, to find out whether or not a take a look at is warranted and to facilitate testing at a close by handy location.” It’s unclear what “web sites of the previous” he was referring to. Trump additionally mentioned, “We’ve many, many places behind us, by the way in which. We cowl… this nation largely.”

There have been no executives from Google or Verily on the White Home’s press convention Friday. Google senior execs have been caught off guard by Trump’s statements and have been stunned he talked about the undertaking, Wired reported.

CNBC reported that Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai despatched a memo to workers Thursday during which he mentioned Verily was working with authorities officers to level high-risk people to Challenge Baseline, a service set as much as make it “straightforward and fascinating for individuals to contribute to the map of human well being and take part in medical analysis.” In accordance with Pichai’s memo, the Baseline website would direct individuals who have to be examined for coronavirus to “testing websites based mostly on the newest steerage from public well being authorities.”

Verily initially supposed the Baseline website just for well being care employees, per the New York Instances, however after Trump’s assertion the corporate will open the location to most of the people. Once more, for now, it is going to solely refer website guests to testing services within the Bay Space with the potential to roll out to different areas.

Talking on the White Home press convention Friday, Deborah Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, mentioned that by Sunday night (March 15) officers will present data on when the web site will likely be out there. After filling out a questionnaire and getting into their signs, website guests will likely be instructed whether or not or not a take a look at is indicated, in accordance with Birx. In the event that they qualify for testing, they are going to be directed the parking numerous taking part Walmart, Goal, CVS or Walgreens shops for a “drive-through” take a look at, which will likely be processed by a lab inside 24-36 hours.