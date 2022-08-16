Google is now the company that contributes the most to open source. The surprising thing is that Microsoft held that position before

The consulting company Aiven has published a report in which it reviews, using data from the Open Source Contributor Index (OCSI), which companies are the ones that contribute the most to the world of open source or ‘open source’. At the head of this ranking are two Silicon Valley giants that, at the same time, maintain numerous projects and services based on proprietary software, such as Google and Microsoft..

OCSI data shows that since the beginning of this year, Google has maintained the lead in monthly active contributors (own employees collaborating on open projects), after Microsoft led every month in 2021 (except February). The latest figures, from last June, puts Google contributors at 5,421 vs. Microsoft’s 5,268.





For many, this surprise from Google to Microsoft has been a surprise… although, for others, the surprise has been knowing that, until very recently, Microsoft was the company that collaborated the most with open source.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

A change of heart from the greats of Silicon Valley

And it is that, since Satya Nadella became CEO of Microsoft in 2014, succeeding the controversial Steve Ballmer, the company underwent a 180º turn regarding its position towards free software. While the tensions with the community have never completely disappeared, the fact that there are now versions of Linux ‘made in Microsoft’ was unthinkable just a few years ago.





According to the co-founder and CTO of Aiven, Heikki Nousiainen, a factor that has allowed this change of leadership in 2022 lies in

“a year-over-year decrease in the number of Microsoft commits on open source projects; however, Microsoft’s commitment to developer freedom and innovation is consistent, as the company is a major player in the open source space, and it even bought GitHub in 2018.”

Another of the Silicon Valley giants, Amazon is in 6th place with 1,963 contributors. However, the company founded by Jeff Bezos shows a faster growth rate in its commitment to open source than Google and Amazon in recent times: it maintains a greater number of projects on GitHub, and has begun to support OpenSearch, a ElasticSearch search server fork.

In any case, perhaps the most relevant fact is that the contribution of Google, Microsoft and Amazon to open source has multiplied by 3 in the last six years; although there is also a tendency to bet on the so-called ‘permissive licenses’ such as Apache or MIT (which facilitate the use of open source in proprietary products) as opposed to the ‘hard’ model represented by the GPL.

Another noteworthy aspect of the ranking should be noted: the OCSI differentiates the contribution of subsidiary companies from those of their parent companies, in such a way that GitHub appears in 8th place, apart from Microsoft, and IBM in 5th, apart from Red Hat (3rd). If that were not the case, the leadership would still be in the hands of Microsoft (+GitHub), followed closely by IBM (+Red Hat).

