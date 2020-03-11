Google just leaked a render and the specs of Samsung’s Galaxy M11

The 6-inch phone is powered by means of a Snapdragon 450 and 3GB of RAM.

A listing of the devices formally supported by means of Play Merchandise and providers has confirmed most of the details about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M11.

The phone is anticipated to have an roughly 6-inch show display screen.

Beneath the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 450 paired with 3GB of RAM and an Adreno 506.

Google’s guidelines of Play Retailer-supported devices upfront printed in all probability the most specs and the design of Samsung’s Galaxy M11 previous to the South Korean large had the threat to announce the software program to the area.

Observed by means of TechieJerry, the Google Play Console file options a render of the phone (confirmed above), along with the phone’s specs. While the show display screen measurement isn’t explicitly stated, the 1,560 x 720 answer blended with the stated pixel density of 280ppi signifies the phone’s diagonal period will in all probability be about 6.1 inches.

In addition to, the heart of the phone will embody of a decidedly midrange Snapdragon 450 paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. RAM will in all probability be capped at 3GB, and the phone will in all probability be powered by means of Android 10, most probably Samsung’s One UI Core 2.zero.

That’s about all everyone knows nowadays, nevertheless for the motive that Google has certified the software program for Play Retailer use, it’s most probably that we’re nearing the phone’s genuine unencumber.

