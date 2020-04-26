General News

Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview 3 with app exit causes, ADB Incremental, and wireless debugging

April 26, 2020
1 Min Read




51 minutes in the past
Tech Information

Depart a remark

Android 11 Developer Preview logo

Google as of late launched Android 11 DP3 with app exit causes, GWP-ASan heap analysis, ADB Incremental, wi-fi debugging, and info get right of entry to auditing.Be taught Further



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment