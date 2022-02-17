Google launches Chrome OS Flex to revive old computers and replace Windows or MacOS when they take away the agility of the team

Google has announced that its Chrome OS operating system comes out of Chromebooks with the aim of powering up your old PCs and Macs. The one baptized as Chrome OS Flex arrives, that can be installed free of charge even on computers that are up to 13 years old and give them life. Let’s remember that old computers fail with the new versions that Windows and MacOS bring to the market.

Those who want to try an early version of Chrome OS Flex must register on the Chrome Enterprise website and provide some personal information. Of course, for now, the operating system is in the early access phase and “you may experience some instability,” they warn from Google. For now, trial mode is for business customers only.

What the Mountain View signature does promise is that, even if your computer is old, Chrome OS Flex will offer security to your PC or Mac, they will have a fast start up, they will not slow down over time, they will update automatically in the background and can be managed from the cloud. Chrome OS Flex is based on the source code of Chrome OS and therefore will have the same update rate. This OS could be defined as a version of Chrome OS that adapts to the hardware of the computer.

It should be noted that it will not offer the Play Store, so won’t be able to install android appsbut if you have a not very old computer, it will be able to support Linux apps.

How to do this update





If you have a PC or a Mac you can access this update for free. Google itself has launched this operating system thinking about old computers that run very slow with Windows or MacOS or that no longer have access to security updates in an agile way.

If you want to try out the software, even though we’re still in early versions, signing up gives you the chance to try it out with a USB before you jump in and replace Windows or Mac with Chrome OS. The company promises that the download only takes a few minutes.

You can first create a bootable USB drive of Chrome OS Flex to test it before installing it, as we said and as the previous image in “Step 1” shows. If you like how it works and you’re ready to say goodbye to the operating system you’re using, then that’s when you should install Chrome on your computer. You can also bring Chrome OS Flex to more company devices via USB drive or network deployment.

Remember that what this operating system offers you is cloud-based management. Chrome OS Flex and Chrome OS are not the same. The former lacks features like app virtualization (we explained earlier that you won’t be able to load Android apps on these old handsets).

To try Chrome OS Flex you need a Windows or Mac PC and Google Chrome, to create the installation USB; a USB flash drive with 8 GB capacity or more; a PC with Intel or AMD X86-64 architecture; a computer with at least 4 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage; and processor and graphics, if possible, that is from after 2010