Google Lens comes to Chrome: a very useful tool if you like video games

The search engine incorporates this functionality that offers information from images.

In Google They continue to improve the functionalities of their services, something that has a direct and indirect impact on video games as well. We already saw a few days ago how Maps incorporated a technology that seemed like an open world title, and now it is Google Lens the protagonist.

This tool is current because has been added to Google Chrome, allowing the search engine to improve internet browsing. Lens was launched in 2017 as a mobile application for iOS and Android, but now from Chrome we can use its technology that provides information from an image that we select

Provides information from an imageIt is something very useful if we are interested in video games because, for example, if we choose an image that we have found of a game that we don’t know, it will automatically find other similar ones and tell us what title it is, offering extra data and allowing us to navigate through more options.

To use it on PC we only have to press the right button and select Search images with Google Lens. From there, we capture a certain area and Google will launch different visual and text matches based on artificial intelligence through a new window.

This integration of Google Lens in Chrome will help the North American giant not only improve its technology, but also complete your database in a more precise way along with other reconnaissance functions that they plan to implement in the near future.

