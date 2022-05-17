Google looks at your location 426 times a day to offer you advertising: the data also goes to Russia and China, according to a report

A study carried out and presented by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCCL) or Irish Councils for Civil Liberties shows that our privacy is much more exposed than many of us feel, when we are using our mobile devices. It has been analyzed through the practice called Real Time Bidding or RTB, which is translated into a digital advertising purchase system based on an auction model in real time.





In the United States, much more data is collected per person each year than in Europe, but still the numbers here are high: according to this research, in Europe each year 4,698 companies are authorized by Google to receive data RTB.

The largest data breach on record





Based on this, RTB is the largest data breach on record. Track and share what people see online and their location in the real world 197 billion times in Europe every day. In Europe, the RTB exposes people’s data 376 times a day.

The problem is that the private data of European and American Internet users they are sent to companies around the world, including Russia and China, and there is no way to control what is done with the data afterwards. This contrasts with European laws that try to curb the exchange of information between countries and regions.

The RTB industry generated more than 117,000 million dollars in the United States and Europe in 2021. It must be remembered that although a few weeks ago the European Union and the United States They have reached an agreement to be able to transfer our personal data between both regions, as announced by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for years it was prohibited to do so.

Google is the one that collects the most data

With all this, it is Google who takes the cake according to the study. The Mountain View firm Tracks and shares what people in the US and Europe are doing online and also where they are, thanks to the location we use on our phones. Almost 1,100 companies from Europe and nearly 5,000 from the United States received data that Google collects from its users.

Information is also sent to Russia and China, but what is sent there says the irish institute, little is known. After Google, Microsoft is the one that sends the most information.

Google’s response

To this, Google has responded that: “Google establishes industry-leading protection systems on the use of data for real-time bidding with strict restrictions on how data is shared with advertisers“.

They say they don’t share personally identifiable information, and they don’t show ads based on sensitive information, like health, race, or religion. “We require publishers to prove that they have people’s consent before showing any personalized ads, and have done so for many years,” an official statement says.

Google invests in new technologies, like the Privacy Sandbox, to build ad solutions that promote privacy and help eliminate web tracking systems.”

